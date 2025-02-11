Ex-AEW star to appear on SmackDown to help Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and his faction? Looking at the possibility

Solo Sikoa returned to WWE last week on Friday Night SmackDown. The Enforcer returned and attacked Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare and Jey Uso won their match against Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga.

Last year, the two stars had an intense rivalry and went face-to-face a few times. The rivalry was concluded with Rhodes standing tall over Sikoa, but it looks like the latter is back for revenge.

The Street Champion has made it clear that he is out for Cody Rhodes' blood and he has the help of Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga to aid him in tormenting the Undisputed WWE Champion. Unfortunately, Rhodes is a little short on friends as Kevin Owens turned his back on him and Jey Uso is busy dealing with Gunther.

However, Malakai Black could return to WWE and join forces with him this week on SmackDown against Solo Sikoa and his faction. Black is no longer with AEW as his contract expired on Sunday, February 9, 2025. He's officially a free agent and therefore could return to the Stamford-based promotion. He and Rhodes used to be rivals in AEW but he could return as a babyface to help the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion.

AEW star refuses to wrestle Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes had several intense rivalries and superb matches in AEW. But according to most fans, his match against his brother Dustin Rhodes was particularly exceptional.

The Natural recently had an interview on the Busted Open podcast, where he was asked if he'd like to wrestle The American Nightmare again. He replied by saying that they wouldn't be able to recreate the masterpiece even if they tried to.

Cody and Dustin faced each other in a brother vs brother singles match at the inaugural Double or Nothing 2019 PPV during Memorial Day weekend on May 25, 2019, at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

