Ex-WWE champion to answer Mercedes Mone's challenge and dethrone her at AEW WrestleDream? Exploring the possibility

Mercedes Mone's AEW TBS Championship reign has been excellent so far. Dethroning her is proving to be an impossible task, and it is unlikely that Tony Khan will make her drop gold anytime soon. Moreover, the CEO holds several other titles from various promotions, including the CMLL World Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Mercedes Mone recently defended the CMLL World Women's Championship against Persephone in the main event of the 10/18 Arena Mexico show. Interestingly, after its conclusion, she issued an open challenge to “any champion in the world” for AEW WrestleDream. There is a strong possibility that the former Sasha Banks' opponent at the upcoming pay-per-view will be the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena.

Both Mone and Athena are extraordinary wrestlers. They have locked horns once in the Jacksonville-based company. However, they are destined to battle many more times. Their match in the 2025 Owen Cup Semifinal delivered, and it appears that they will wrestle again.

The former Ember Moon could answer Mone's open challenge at WrestleDream. There is no doubt that this showdown will blow the roof off. Furthermore, if Athena manages to dethrone the former WWE star, the world of professional wrestling will never be the same.

All this is just speculation at this point. Mone's open challenge at WrestleDream could be answered by anyone.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 match card

Out of the thirteen matches that will take place at AEW WrestleDream, nine of them will feature on the main show.

Here is the main show's lineup.

Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks - $500K Tag team match

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe - TNT Championship match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm - Women's World Championship match

Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) - Tornado Trios match

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley - "I Quit" match

Mercedes Mone vs. TBA - TBS Championship match

Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita - World Tag Team Championship

"Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe - World Championship match

WrestleDream 2025 will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

