Ex-WWE champion to take over The Death Riders after Jon Moxley loses at WrestleDream? Exploring the possibility!

The Death Riders are one of the most feared factions in all of wrestling. Led by former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, this group, apart from him, consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Pac, and Daniel Garcia. The stable was born from the ashes of Blackpool Combat Club last year.Every Death Riders member is immensely talented. The group's muscle, Claudio Castagnoli, is a modern-day great. He is best known for his time in WWE, where he was called Cesaro. He is Moxley's right-hand man, but the future might change soon. The former WWE United States Champion might replace The Purvayor of Violence as leader. Yuta, Shafir, Pac, and Garcia are aware of Castagnoli's extraordinary in-ring skills. He scored his 100th win in the company on Dynamite this week by defeating Roderick Strong. He has a lot of momentum, and Tony Khan must strike when it iron is hot. At WrestleDream, he might become the new leader of the heel faction. At the upcoming pay-per-view, the former Dean Ambrose could lose to Darby Allin. This might result in the Death Riders losing faith in their leader and brutally attacking him. After kicking the former Shield member out, Yuta, Shafir, Pac, and Garcia could appoint Castagnoli as their new leader, ushering in a new era for this group. All this is simply speculation at this point. Only time will tell what the future holds for them. Career achievements of The Death Riders' Claudio CastagnoliIn World Wrestling Entertainment, Castagnoli won the United States Championship once, the World Tag Team Championship five times, and the WWE Tag Team Championship twice. In AEW, he held the World Trios Championship once with Pac and Wheeler Yuta. The former Cesaro is also known for her time in Ring of Honor, where he won the ROH World Championship twice and the ROH World Tag Team Championship twice. He is a well-known name in the independent circuit.