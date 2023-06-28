Ex-WWE star to debut in AEW and replace Bryan Danielson in The Blackpool Combat Club in his absence? Exploring the possibilities

AEW star Bryan Danielson has quickly become one of the promotion's most prominent stars, and his role in the Blackpool Combat Club has only elevated him. But could his recent injury allow the rumored debuting Chris Hero (Kassuis Ohno) to take his place instead?

The American Dragon took part in the main event of the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he, unfortunately, suffered an injury despite a widely praised bout with Kazuchika Okada. Coincidentally, Chris Hero was recently rumored to make his debut in the promotion, so could there be a connection?

Bryan Danielson's wife, Brie Garcia, recently took to social media to reveal that the AEW star's injury is far more serious than he originally thought. Due to this, he'll be out for much longer. However, it's unlikely that Hero will replace him since his rumored role is only backstage.

Absolute warrior. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Bryan Danielson wrestled for 10 minutes with a broken arm & still answered questions at the media scrum with a smile on his face.Absolute warrior. Wishing him a speedy recovery. https://t.co/pxPX5OTz55

Notably, Chris Hero has quite the history with all three veteran members of the BCC, which doesn't rule out a once-off appearance alongside or against the faction. Only time will tell, but since the faction has one less member in their feud with The Elite, Hero might just be the equalizer they need.

Chris Hero has seemingly broken his silence on his rumored AEW signing

According to PWInsider, The Knockout Artist was also present backstage at AEW Collision but was simply there to produce matches for Ring of Honor and be on headset in the commentary booth.

The veteran recently took to Twitter to share a backstage picture of himself at the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he claims he was simply doing some coaching.

"Just doing a little coaching at the #ForbiddenDoor," Hero tweeted.

Hero's signing has not been confirmed yet by the promotion, but many online have agreed that his inclusion could only help All Elite Wrestling in the long run. The 43-year-old star began his career all the way back in 1998, which would mean that he'd potentially bring 25 years of experience to the promotion.

