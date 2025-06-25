Mercedes Moné has been on a roll in AEW and around the world as of late, capturing several major titles. Could she look for help to add to this by becoming one-half of the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions?

BodySlamNet reported that there has already been concrete action over the past year to add these new titles to the company. Recently, several women's tag teams have been featured on the shows, a potential indication that a tournament may be held to crown the new champions.

In her conquest to add to her belt collection, Mercedes Moné could enlist herself in this tournament. She has four major titles and a commemorative belt to date, but the CEO may want to be part of history and win the newly minted championship.

Mercedes could bring in Elayna Black (FKA Cora Jade) as her tag team partner. The former WWE Superstar has mentioned that a match with Moné is her dream match, as the latter was one of the four horsewomen with whom she felt she had a connection. She could be satisfied with partnering up with Moné, as she could serve as Black's mentor during her return to AEW.

The two could be a force to be reckoned with should they establish a solid connection, and they could be favorites to be the inaugural champions.

Mercedes Moné has "sentenced" popular AEW star to death

A few days ago, on AEW Collision, Toni Storm cut a scathing promo on her challenger at All In: Texas. She did not mince her words and urged Mercedes Moné to take her best shot and go all out.

She ended her promo, claiming that the only way she was going out was if Mercedes killed her. On X, The CEO obliged and claimed that Storm now had a death sentence.

"You’ve been sentenced to death!" Moné wrote.

The match between these two champions looks to be one of the highly anticipated matches on the card, as this will prove who the woman at the top of AEW really is.

