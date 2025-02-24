Ex-WWE star to debut as new member of Death Riders at AEW Revolution 2025 in a twist? Looking at the chances

Death Riders have been a dominant faction in AEW ever since they came together last year. The group has made their anti-establishment views well known. Now, their mission is to reform All Elite Wrestling into the promotion that it was supposed to be.

In order to achieve this, Jon Moxley and his crew have left no stone unturned and have maintained a stranglehold over the entire men's division. Anyone who has challenged them has been brutally taken out. Despite their recent dominance, Moxley has previously indicated that he is willing to add new members to the Death Riders if they align with the group's ideology.

Therefore, Moxley and his group could add a new member at Revolution 2025, and who better to join the stable than a wrestler who has expressed anti-AEW views lately? Enzo Amore recently released a video on social media where he fired shots at All Elite Wrestling, claiming that the Jacksonville-based promotion had never created a star in its entire existence. He also took personal shots at The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Hence, it is quite possible that Enzo Amore could show up at Revolution 2025 to help Jon Moxley defeat Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship. Given his skills, the 38-year-old would add more personality to the group, making the Death Riders seem more well-rounded and potentially attracting more attention to their storylines, given Amore's controversial mannerisms.

Jim Cornette calls AEW World Champion the worst wrestler in the world

The Death Riders storyline is the key focus for All Elite Wrestling at the moment. At AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli faced off against Jay White and Adam Copeland in a Brisbane Brawl Match. In the end, Moxley secured the win for his team by choking out Cope.

However, this booking has come under criticism. On a recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette addressed the aftermath of Moxley's match at Grand Slam: Australia and criticized the World Champion for acting like a tough guy. He even called him the worst wrestler in the world.

"[Jon] Moxley jumps up like a maniac running around, cussed, and then the heels wandered around while Moxley acted like the tough guy and flipped everybody the bird. It was like garbage championship wrestling with a budget. After all the other self-inflicted wounds and bad booking decisions, it may be this low-class clown that kills this whole thing. He is the worst wrestler in the world," Cornette said. [From 8:38 - 9:18]

Check out Cornette's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Death Riders will add more members to their group in the near future.

