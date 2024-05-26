Ex-WWE star to leave AEW after Double or Nothing? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE Superstar could potentially depart from AEW after the upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View, as per the recent teases and rumors. The star could return to the Stamford-based promotion if he is looking for an exit.

The star in question is none other than Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black. Malakai has been a member of the AEW roster since 2021. Meanwhile, Black is set to compete in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, for the TNT Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-per-View.

However, the following recent indications suggest that the House of Black leader could be leaving Tony Khan's promotion after the event.

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) teased taking over the House of Black

During his backstage promo on the most recent episode of Collision, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, addressed his upcoming Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View. During his promo, Copeland said he would join the House of Black if he loses, but if he wins, the House of Black may join him.

According to the potential tease, The Rated-R Superstar could defeat Malakai and kick him out of the House of Black. Hence, Black could be free to leave Tony Khan's promotion after Copeland takes over the House of Black faction from him.

Malakai Black could join his wife in WWE

Malakai Black's wife, Zelina Vega, is currently signed to WWE. This could be one of the many reasons The End would want to join his better half by returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Therefore, the former NXT Champion could waste no time returning to the Stamford-based promotion as soon as he is free to do so, which could come after the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View.

Malakai Black's AEW contract extension period is reportedly closing in

It was recently reported that Malakai Black's current AEW contract is close to the extension period and he might be asked to re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, according to a new report, there seems to have been a "little bit of time" added to Black's current contract.

Regardless, The End could very well choose not to re-sign with Tony Khan's promotion considering his lackluster booking in the past few years. Moreover, Black could go on a hiatus after the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View until his contract expires and he leaves the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Only time will tell when Black's deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion will end and whether he decides to re-sign with the promotion or leave.

