Unfortunate update on major AEW star potentially returning to WWE - Reports

WWE and AEW fans are constantly buzzing over potential talent acquisitions and who might jump ship to the competition. There have been some recent reports on a major star potentially returning to his former employer in the near future, and now new details have come to the fore.

Malakai Black signed with All Elite Wrestling in July 2021 after being abruptly released by World Wrestling Entertainment the month prior. Formerly known as Aleister Black, the former NXT Champion had been with the company since June 2016. Black's wife Zelina Vega also works for the competition, and at times fans disgruntled with Black's AEW booking have called on the 22-year veteran to jump ship. There was renewed hope for a WWE return when it was recently revealed that Black's contract was coming up.

AEW sources previously indicated that Black's extension period was coming up in the near future if officials decided to pick the contract option up and re-sign him. However, Fightful Select stated that it was noted that as of this week, it does not look like Black's contract will be up in July before the renewal options hit, and that AEW officials seem to have added a "little bit of time" to the contract, likely for missed work.

There have been many rumors about the House of Black leader potentially returning to WWE, going back to the early days of his AEW run. However, this latest backstage update notes that the 39-year-old is expected to stick around Tony Khan's company for at least a little longer.

The Antihero will face Adam Copeland in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at AEW Double Or Nothing on Sunday for the TNT Championship.

Malakai Black's last match and appearance as Aleister Black in WWE

AEW star Malakai Black was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment as Aleister Black from June 2016 - June 2021. The Dutch grappler made his official main roster debut on RAW in February 2019.

The former AEW World Trios Champion wrestled his final WWE match on October 12, 2020. Black was defeated by Kevin Owens in a No Disqualification match to end their feud, on the same night he was drafted to SmackDown.

Black then took a six-month hiatus and returned to teaser vignettes the following Spring. He surprisingly attacked Big E on the May 21 episode of SmackDown to kick off their new feud, but before things got going he was released on June 2.

A recent report described a touchy situation in AEW for The House of Black's members, adding more fuel to the rumors of a potential WWE return.

