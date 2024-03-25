AEW News Roundup - Tony Khan rejected release request, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews set for WWE return?

Welcome to another exciting edition of AEW News Roundup.

Everything in All Elite Wrestling isn't hunky-dory all the time. We will begin today's column with Tony Khan reportedly rejecting a release request.

In another shocking development, the word making the round is that Malakai Black and his faction are said to be leaving for WWE soon. Meanwhile, we finally have an update on Jon Moxley's sudden absence from television.

With that said, let's look at the top three stories of the day.

#3. Is Jack Perry still with All Elite Wrestling?

Jack Perry hasn't been seen on AEW TV since his infamous backstage incident, at All Out last year, which led to the immediate firing of CM Punk.

The former FTW champion, whose actions allegedly set off a chain of events, was suspended indefinitely. However, it's been almost seven months since the second infamous AEW brawl out incident, and there's no official word on whether Perry will be brought back into the fold.

Amidst his absence, Jack Perry embarked on a new chapter with NJPW.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 26-year-old star is still with All Elite Wrestling. However, he asked for his release following the fiasco but was denied.

"At this point, Perry is still under AEW contract (he asked for a release but was denied), but there are still no plans to bring him back. He hasn't talked to Khan in months, nor cleared anything he has done in storyline for NJPW like him tearing up the AEW contract or his use of the term 'scapegoat.'"

#2. Are House of Black unhappy with booking?

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno disclosed that Tony Khan allegedly sent The House of Black back home after they turned down his idea.

Some people within AEW are under the impression that Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King are leaving the company to join WWE:

“So I guess House of Black basically shows up to TV. Tony gives them stuff to do. He doesn't wanna do it. They give their suggestions on what they want to do. Tony doesn't want to do that, and then he sends them home. And then they don't do what they are supposed to do. That was going on for a while, and now everybody knows they are leaving. They are leaving. It is true, yeah. They just keep getting beat now because I think they are going back [to WWE],” Disco said.

Whether these backstage rumblings are true or not remains to be seen. For the record, The House of Black was in action on the March 9, 2024, episode of Collision.

#1. Massive update on Jon Moxley's AEW absence

Jon Moxley has been absent from the flagship programming since he and Claudio Castagnoli defeated FTR at Revolution.

Many thought that The Blackpool Combat Club would partake in the tournament for the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, The Purveyor of Violence has nowhere to be seen, leaving fans wondering about his immediate status.

Fightful Select recently learned that Moxley was scheduled to take some time off after the Revolution pay-per-view. However, he is expected to wrestle at CMLL and in Japan soon. With Dynasty right around the corner, it will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan brings him back in time for the marquee show.

What do you make of these stories? Discuss!

