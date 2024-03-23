"Khan is still so mad he lost CM Punk" - Fans react to rumors about Tony Khan rejecting AEW star's release request

Wrestling fans recently reacted to rumors suggesting that Tony Khan rejected the release request of AEW star Jack Perry.

Tony Khan reportedly suspended the former FTW Champion for his involvement in a backstage confrontation with CM Punk at All In 2023. This led to Perry seemingly being indefinitely suspended by Khan and the former AEW World Champion being fired from the promotion.

Some time ago, Dave Meltzer reported that the All Elite Wrestling CEO was angry with the former Jungle Boy for his role in the incident. The veteran journalist also claimed that Perry had not been in contact with Khan for some time since the fracas in London and even apologized to the latter repeatedly.

However, more recently, Bryan Alvarez shared an update from the All Elite Wrestling star. Perry provided clarification on Meltzer's report regarding his communication with Tony Khan following All In 2023, including AEW comeback plans, which were seemingly aborted following Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series 2023.

Furthermore, the AEW President reportedly helped the former AEW World Tag Team Champion to set up his current NJPW run alongside Rocky Romero instead of granting him the release he had requested.

There are no plans for Jack Perry to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion anytime soon. He has allegedly neither communicated with Khan in months nor asked for clearance for his work as The Scapegoat in the Tokyo-based promotion.

Fans took to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the latest updates on the 26-year-old star. Most users pointed out the discrepancies in the details shared by Meltzer and Alvarez. One individual reiterated Tony Khan's frustration with Perry over losing CM Punk.

AEW star Jack Perry took a subtle shot at CM Punk

During his FTW Title defense against HOOK at the Zero-Hour pre-show of All In 2023, Jack Perry took a shot at CM Punk, alluding to their disagreement over using real glass on a Collision episode.

The comments made by the former Jurassic Express member would lead to a backstage fight between him and Punk, resulting in the latter's termination. Perry recently took a subtle dig at the Best in the World on social media.

Jack Perry liked a fan tweet on X/Twitter that suggested he should release merchandise with the line "Cry Me A River." Notably, this was the same phrase that the former tag team champion taunted CM Punk with at All In 2023.

Jack Perry liked a fan tweet referencing his feud with CM Punk

Perry is set to team up with Ren Narita to take on Shota Umino and Jon Moxley at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2024.

