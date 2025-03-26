Ex-WWE star to officially disband top faction due to Edge and walk out of AEW on Dynamite? Looking at the chances

AEW star Cope has a huge segment scheduled for the upcoming edition of Dynamite with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. After the events of last week, Dax might walk out on Cope and Wheeler once again.

Last week on Dynamite, the Canadian was unsuccessful in capturing the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in a Street Fight. After the match, a frustrated Dax Harwood left Cope and Cash Wheeler in the ring and shoved Wheeler when the FTR member tried to stop him. The promotion has announced a sit-down interview of Rated-FTR with Tony Schiavone for this week's edition of Dynamite.

The segment could mark the end of Rated-FTR, as the former WWE Superstar might walk out on Cope and Wheeler once again. The reason behind Dax's frustrations could be the shortcomings of the erstwhile Edge against Jon Moxley. This new attitude could also drive a wedge between FTR or potentially lead to Cash Wheeler turning on the former TNT Champion.

Cope has creative freedom in AEW, according to Konnan

Cope signed with All Elite Wrestling after leaving WWE in 2023. The Rated-R Superstar is a former two-time TNT Champion and has thus far enjoyed a great win/loss record in the Jacksonville-based company. However, many have pointed out how the 51-year-old rarely loses his matches, and WCW veteran Konnan also recently addressed the issue.

In a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan claimed that Tony Khan allowed Cope to do whatever the Canadian wanted in All Elite Wrestling. He said Khan would be willing to change plans if the former WWE Champion was not on board with them.

"Tony, just like he does with all the major stars, bends over to him, lets him go home early. I think he even sent them on a jet once. So I'm not saying this happened because I don't know, I'm gonna have to ask. But I can guarantee if Edge went in there and said, 'Hey, dude. I'm not doing this.' He probably said, 'Okay. Let's work around it!'" he said. [01:08-01:56]

We will have to wait and see if Cope wins the AEW World Title in the future.

