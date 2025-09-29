Ex-WWE star to shockingly turn heel & join Jon Moxley's Death Riders on AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

The Death Riders are getting stronger with every passing week. Former AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia recently joined them, and it appears that Jon Moxley has immense faith in him. Currently, this faction, apart from Moxley (leader) and Garcia, consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac.

Ad

Daniel Garcia shocked the world by joining The Death Riders. Thousands worldwide were dejected to see this. However, Red Death's close friend and ally, Daddy Magic (Matt Menard), was heartbroken. When Garcia turned heel a few weeks back by attacking Darby Allin, Magic was at a loss for words.

On the latest Collision, the former WWE star & The Paragon locked horns with the heel faction's Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Jon Moxley. The latter won this match with conviction. Furthermore, the former AEW TNT Champion brutalised his former best friend.

Ad

Trending

It is unlikely that the story between Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic is over. Their paths will definitely cross again. There is also a strong possibility that Red Death will convince the former WWE star to join Moxley's faction and turn heel. After all, the Death Riders are a dominant force, and the only way to deal with them right now is to join them.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

All this is speculation at this point. Only time will tell what the future holds for Matt Menard in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see him portray a heel character.

Former AEW star Saraya turned down a relationship angle with Daddy Magic

In a May 2025 episode of her Rulebreakers podcast, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya revealed that the company once pitched a love storyline between her and Daddy Magic. However, she turned it down.

Ad

"I’ve managed to go my whole career without doing a love storyline. I wasn’t going to start now.” she said. [H/T: SE Scoops]

Daddy Magic and his tag team partner, Angelo Parker, were signed to WWE from 2016 to 2021. Their time in the Stamford-based company was underwhelming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!