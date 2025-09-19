Daniel Garcia sends a message after female AEW star says “f**k you” to her husband

A female AEW star used the F word for her real-life husband, and the former TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia reacted to it. The female star had a confrontation with her husband on Dynamite.Daniel Garcia reacted to the AEW star, Marina Shafir, using the F word for her husband, Roderick Strong. Garcia is now a stablemate of Shafir, as he recently turned heel and joined forces with the Death Riders. Daniel Garcia also teamed with Jon Moxley last Saturday on Collision, as they defeated The Paragon in a tag match.This past Wednesday on Dynamite: September to Remember, Jon Moxley squared off against Roderick Strong in a singles encounter. During the encounter, Roddy also had a face-off with his real-life partner, Marina Shafir, at the ringside. It was the first-ever onscreen face-off between the couple since Marina joined the Death Riders.Marina Shafir shared the moment from Dynamite where she is smiling at Roddy at the ringside. Shafir also wrote the following caption in character:&quot;F**k you Roddy #DeathRiders&quot;Click HERE to view the original post.Interestingly, Shafir's new Death Riders stablemate, Daniel Garcia commented on her post, stating the following:&quot;The long way 💯&quot;Daniel Garcia's comment on Marina Shafir's Instagram post, where she said F you to her husband, Roderick StrongMarina Shafir's reaction to the AEW star joining the Death RidersLast week on Dynamite, the AEW star Daniel Garcia shocked everyone by attacking Darby Allin to save Jon Moxley. Dani also joined forces with the Death Riders following his heel turn. The heel turn was teased for weeks, as Garcia was being approached by Moxley.Following his addition to the Death Riders, Daniel Garcia also received an interesting message from his stablemate, Marina Shafir. Marina wrote the following in her recent Instagram story:&quot;Oh Danny boy..&quot;Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see what the endgame of Daniel Garcia joining the Death Riders is.