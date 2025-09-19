  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Daniel Garcia sends a message after female AEW star says “f**k you” to her husband

Daniel Garcia sends a message after female AEW star says “f**k you” to her husband

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 19, 2025 08:50 GMT
AEW
Daniel Garcia comments on AEW star's post (Source-AEW on X)

A female AEW star used the F word for her real-life husband, and the former TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia reacted to it. The female star had a confrontation with her husband on Dynamite.

Ad

Daniel Garcia reacted to the AEW star, Marina Shafir, using the F word for her husband, Roderick Strong. Garcia is now a stablemate of Shafir, as he recently turned heel and joined forces with the Death Riders. Daniel Garcia also teamed with Jon Moxley last Saturday on Collision, as they defeated The Paragon in a tag match.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite: September to Remember, Jon Moxley squared off against Roderick Strong in a singles encounter. During the encounter, Roddy also had a face-off with his real-life partner, Marina Shafir, at the ringside. It was the first-ever onscreen face-off between the couple since Marina joined the Death Riders.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marina Shafir shared the moment from Dynamite where she is smiling at Roddy at the ringside. Shafir also wrote the following caption in character:

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

"F**k you Roddy #DeathRiders"

Click HERE to view the original post.

Ad

Interestingly, Shafir's new Death Riders stablemate, Daniel Garcia commented on her post, stating the following:

"The long way 💯"
Daniel Garcia&#039;s comment on Marina Shafir&#039;s Instagram post, where she said F you to her husband, Roderick Strong
Daniel Garcia's comment on Marina Shafir's Instagram post, where she said F you to her husband, Roderick Strong

Marina Shafir's reaction to the AEW star joining the Death Riders

Last week on Dynamite, the AEW star Daniel Garcia shocked everyone by attacking Darby Allin to save Jon Moxley. Dani also joined forces with the Death Riders following his heel turn. The heel turn was teased for weeks, as Garcia was being approached by Moxley.

Ad

Following his addition to the Death Riders, Daniel Garcia also received an interesting message from his stablemate, Marina Shafir. Marina wrote the following in her recent Instagram story:

"Oh Danny boy.."

Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see what the endgame of Daniel Garcia joining the Death Riders is.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications