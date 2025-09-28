  • home icon
  • AEW News Roundup: Major name is injured and will be out of action till the end of 2025, Jon Moxley references Shield member, Congratulations to MJF 

AEW News Roundup: Major name is injured and will be out of action till the end of 2025, Jon Moxley references Shield member, Congratulations to MJF 

By Karan Raj
Published Sep 28, 2025 14:43 GMT
Jon Moxley (left) and MJF (right) [Images via allelitewrestling.com]
Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top All Elite Wrestling stars, including Jon Moxley and MJF, among others.

A top All Elite Wrestling name is set to miss the rest of the year. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has referenced a member of his former WWE group, The Shield, and MJF has marked a huge achievement. This and more as we navigate the top stories coming from the AEW universe. So without further ado, let's dive in.

#4. MJF gets five and a half stars rating from Dave Meltzer

MJF has experienced a rollercoaster stretch over the past two weeks. After a series of high-profile losses, the former AEW World Champion confirmed during the latest episode of Dynamite that he would be taking some time off from television. The setbacks included two consecutive losses in major matches. First, at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary Show, he dropped the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico. Just days later, he suffered a defeat to Mark Briscoe at All Out.

Despite the struggles, The Salt Of The Earth received critical acclaim for his match with Mistico, which earned five and a half stars from veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. This marked MJF’s fourth career match to earn a rating of four stars or more and the first one outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#3. Jon Moxley performs Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp on AEW Collision

The opening bout of this week’s AEW Collision featured a blockbuster trios match. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders faced off against Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. The bout highlighted ongoing tensions between Death Riders and Paragon, while also continuing the storyline between Garcia and Menard, who were once close allies.

During the match, Moxley delivered a callback to his time in WWE by referencing a fellow member of The Shield. Before tagging in Garcia for the finishing sequence, Moxley executed Seth Rollins’ signature curb stomp on Matt Menard. The Death Riders secured the win after Garcia hit Menard with a stomp takedown of his own.

#2. Kenny Omega breaks silence after getting confirmed for Dynamite next week

Kenny Omega has confirmed his return to AEW television after a brief hiatus. His last appearance came on the September 3rd edition of Dynamite, where he teamed with World Champion Hangman Adam Page and JetSpeed in a losing effort against The Young Bucks, Josh Alexander, and Kyle Fletcher. After the match, The Protostar attacked Omega, driving him through a table with a brainbuster, forcing him out on a stretcher.

On this week’s Collision, Brody King revealed that Omega would be back for AEW Dynamite’s Six-Year Anniversary episode. He is set to team with King and Bandido against Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks in a trios match. Ahead of his return, Omega took to X and posted images from the 2025 Tokyo Game Show. He thanked Square Enix for their hospitality and shared that he would see everyone on the sixth anniversary of Dynamite.

#1. Tony Khan confirms Hologram will be out of action until the end of 2025

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Hologram will be sidelined until at least the end of 2025 due to injury. The setback occurred following a backstage attack on the latest episode of Collision. Hologram was backstage in a segment alongside Komander and Alex Abrahantes before his sinister clone, El Clon, seemingly took over his system, following which TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher launched a vicious assault on the undefeated star.

As a result, Hologram was pulled from his scheduled TNT Championship match against Fletcher on Dynamite. Tony Khan later addressed the situation by sharing an update on X, confirming that Hologram will be out until the end of 2025.

Hologram has since been replaced in the TNT title match against Kyle Fletcher by his Conglomeration stablemate, Orange Cassidy.

