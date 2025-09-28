Jon Moxley references former Shield member on AEW Collision; helps Death Riders get a huge win

A former member of The Shield was referenced by the former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, on AEW Collision. Moxley also helped his team secure the win in a big multi-man match.
Jon Moxley made a reference to former Shield member and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The latest Collision episode opened with a major trios encounter. The team of Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders squared off against the team of Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard.
Daddy Magic was looking for answers from his former best friend, Garcia, as to why he joined the Death Riders. The trios match was filled with a lot of chaos as there has been animosity between Paragon and the Death Riders for the past few weeks. Towards the end of the bout, Moxley performed Seth Rollins' stomp on Matt Menard just before tagging in Daniel Garcia.
The Purveyor of Violence often does the stomp during his matches in AEW, and it always catches fans' attention. The match ended with Daniel Garcia giving a brutal stomp takedown to his former best friend, Daddy Magic, to secure the win for his team. The story between the Death Riders, Garcia, and Matt Menard continues after Collision.
Jon Moxley is slated for a huge grudge match at AEW WrestleDream
Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Darby Allin confronted the Death Riders with a flamethrower after the main event. After making the dominant faction retreat, Darby also challenged Jon Moxley for an 'I Quit' match, after he lost the coffin match to The Purveyor of Violence at All Out 2025.
In an exclusive backstage promo after the show, Moxley accepted Darby's challenge for AEW WrestleDream next month, saying he will get rid of Allin by making him quit.
It remains to be seen what brutal violence awaits in the 'I Quit' match between Darby and Moxley at WrestleDream.