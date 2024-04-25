Father vs. son, seize control of AEW and more - 3 possible reasons why The Elite attacked Tony Khan on Dynamite

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite has sent fans into a frenzy. The star-studded event featured several top-class matches and storyline progression for the company's programming. However, the concluding segment of the show is currently making headlines.

Toward the beginning of the April 24, 2024, episode of Dynamite, freshly-returned star Jack Perry was spotted entering Daily's Place with The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada. It was later announced that Perry would meet with All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan in the ring in his first Dynamite appearance since his brawl with CM Punk at All In 2023.

The Scapegoat initially seemed to have made peace with Khan during the segment after the two men shook hands. Perry, however, struck Khan in the stomach and knocked him to the ground. After appearing to seemingly prevent Perry from causing further harm to the company's head honcho, The Bucks turned on Khan as well, delivering a TK Driver to the latter.

The segment was the first in AEW in which Khan was the direct target of physicality. There could be several reasons behind The Elite assaulting the President of AEW, and the implications promise several exciting new stories that can boost interest in the promotion.

#1: All ELITE Wrestling: The Elite to take over AEW?

Since making their 2024 return to All Elite Wrestling, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been running roughshod on the roster, using their corporate power and underhanded tactics to secure major wins and championships. The Bucks became three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions at Dynasty 2024 courtesy of an assist from Jack Perry. Their other stablemate, Kazuchika Okada, won the Continental Championship from Eddie Kingston last month.

The Elite taking out Tony Khan could result in the faction having more power than ever before in the promotion. This could allow The Bucks, Okada, and Perry to take control of All Elite Wrestling in the storyline and assert their influence within the company and over its employees even further.

#2: AEW Civil War: The Elite vs Team Tony Khan at Double or Nothing 2024

Following The Elite's assault on Tony Khan, the All Elite Wrestling locker room emptied out, with a sea of talent rushing to the ring to check on their boss. The AEW roster's concern for Khan could translate into a story that splits the loyalties of the promotion's wrestlers. With Kenny Omega's Dynamite return being officially declared, it is possible that The Cleaner will call out his former faction members and arch-rival, leading the charge on behalf of the roster.

Another former member of The Elite, Hangman Adam Page, could reunite with Omega and take the fight to The Bucks, Okada, and Perry. This could culminate in a match between The Elite and AEW stars siding with Tony Khan at the upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2024. The story could also extend to All In 2024, coming full circle for the former Jungle Boy.

#3: An Elite Coup d'état: Shahid Khan takes over All Elite Wrestling from Tony

The gravity of the closing segment of the latest episode of Dynamite was made apparent by the unexpected appearance of Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan. The Pakistani-American entrepreneur looked on with a visibly worried expression as physicians checked on his son in the ring. However, conflict between parent and child is a staple of pro-wrestling, such as the many iconic feuds pitting Vince McMahon against his kids Shane and Stephanie in WWE, notably during the 2001 Invasion storyline.

As such, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Shahid Khan's AEW arrival signals a storyline wherein the 73-year-old business tycoon attempts to seize control of All Elite Wrestling from Tony. Although the Jacksonville-based promotion is known for avoiding programs involving authority figures of the highest level, executing such a program with the company's top stars could revitalize popular interest in AEW's product.

It remains to be seen what transpires in the aftermath of the unforgettable events on Dynamite.

How should Tony Khan respond to The Elite's attack?

