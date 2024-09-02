Former AEW champion to turn heel and join Jon Moxley's new faction in a stunning twist? Analyzing the chances

The world of AEW is buzzing over Jon Moxley's recent return. The three-time World Champion appeared on last week's Dynamite for the first time since late June and is now involved in what may be one of the company's hottest storylines. There are rumors and speculations that other top names could join the former Shield member.

The Purveyor Of Violence made a cryptic threat to Tony Schiavone last week, warning him that, "this is not your company anymore." Later he was surprisingly joined by Marina Shafir in a beatdown of security personnel. Fans are convinced that Moxley is building a new faction for a takeover storyline. Dynamite will focus on the build to All Out this week, but the 38-year-old and his crew are expected to be lurking backstage, perhaps waiting for the right opportunity to strike. Britt Baker is one name who could fit right in with the new hostile stable.

DMD Baker has been a hot topic of discussion lately. The 33-year-old returned from a lengthy hiatus in late June to confront Mercedes Moné. During the build to her All In loss to Moné with the TBS Championship on the line, Baker was reportedly suspended for a backstage altercation with MJF and his girlfriend.

Baker was then removed from the promotional poster for Saturday's All Out pay-per-view. The former AEW Women's World Champion was replaced by Daniel Garcia, who returned at All In. As wrestling fans have seen in the past, real-life tension is often turned into storylines, and Tony Khan could pull a swerve in this situation by adding Baker to the new anti-AEW faction.

Adam Cole could also play a role in the rumored hostile takeover. Moxley's faction will need major names to help add credibility to their mission, and Baker's longtime partner would bring that and more to the storyline. Cole has been on the shelf since September 2023 but has made a few appearances since then after reverting back to a heel during his feud with MJF.

Moxley and Cole have never faced off in singles action. Baker and Shafir have also never wrestled each other in singles action. Moxley's recruitment of The Undisputed Kingdom leader could potentially bring others into the faction, such as Roderick Strong, who is Shafir's real-life husband.

AEW Dynamite lineup for the All Out go-home show

All Elite Wrestling will present the final Dynamite before All Out this week. Wednesday's episode is set to air live from the UW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While not announced, Jon Moxley is expected to appear on Dynamite for a follow-up to last week's surprise angle. Below is the current announced lineup:

Non-Title Match: Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly vs. World Trios Champions PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta

Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly vs. World Trios Champions PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Rampage will also be taped on Wednesday. AEW will then air Collision live from the Now Arena near Chicago on Friday, and the same venue will host All Out on Saturday.

