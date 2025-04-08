Former AEW star to return on the RAW after WWE WrestleMania 41 and repeat history? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 will feature many high-profile matches. The fallout from the grand event is going to be equally interesting. Speaking of which, the RAW after 'Mania could see former AEW star Saraya returning to her old home to repeat history.

Saraya (aka Paige) worked with World Wrestling Entertainment for over a decade. She left the Stamford-based company after an 11-year stint in June 2022, joining Tony Khan's promotion later that year. Last month, the English pro wrestler revealed that she's no longer a part of Tony Khan's roster. Since she's a free agent now, there is a possibility that the 32-year-old may go back to WWE.

IYO SKY will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. The former Anti-Diva could return to World Wrestling Entertainment on the RAW after The Show of Shows and challenge the winner of the Triple Threat Match and win the title.

A similar situation happened when she made her main roster debut on RAW after WrestleMania XXX in April 2014. The former AEW star fought then-Divas Champion AJ Lee and defeated her to become the youngest Divas Champion in history at 21. Interestingly, the former Paige was also the reigning NXT Women's Champion at the time.

That said, the angle is currently speculative.

Saraya recently said she would like to wrestle WWE star Rhea Ripley

Saraya recently had an interaction with the B4 The Bell podcast. During the interview, the former AEW Women's World Champion said that she would like to wrestle Rhea Ripley. The erstwhile Paige also stated that she and Ripley would ''make a really good tag team.''

"I feel like me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a really good tag team, I’ve said that. I would love to wrestle her, too. I’d love to… there’s so many women that I want to wrestle, I do, one day. Not anytime soon, obviously. There’s no room for me, [laughs], but I would love to face Rhea," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Saraya seemingly had an underwhelming run in AEW, except for the time when she won the AEW Women's World Championship. Will she return to WWE in the future? What do you think?

