Saraya (fka Paige) reacts to her surprise appearance on WWE RAW

The former AEW Women's World Champion, Saraya (fka Paige), opened up on one of her iconic moments on WWE RAW. The 32-year-old star reacted to the clip of the memorable moment on social media.
Saraya recently announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling after more than two years in the company. However, the former Paige is widely known for her time in the WWE from 2012 to 2018. She had to announce her early retirement in 2018 due to a neck injury before she eventually returned to in-ring competition through AEW in 2022.
Meanwhile, Saraya recalled an iconic moment of her wrestling career. A fan on X/Twitter shared a clip of Saraya's WWE main roster debut on RAW in 2014, where she surprisingly defeated AJ Lee to become the youngest Divas Champion at the age of 21. At the same time, she was also the NXT Women's Champion.
The 32-year-old star took notice of the 11-year-old clip on X/Twitter and sarcastically reacted to it, saying she can't be that old yet:
"11 years?!! Nah I ain’t that old yet."
Saraya (fka Paige) teased a future WWE return
Following her AEW departure, speculations are being made about Saraya possibly returning to the WWE. The former Paige recently teased a potential appearance at the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber in the future. In an interview with TV Insider, Saraya said she is going to Natalya's wrestling school for training:
"I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again. I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years. I want to do the training side of things. I want to go to Nattie’s training school and get in the ring with her. That’s my focus this year. I didn’t get to do a Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber or anything I didn’t get to do. Maybe down the line, I will get to do them, who knows?"
Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for the former WWE Divas Champion.