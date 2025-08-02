Former AEW Women's Champion to make her return on Dynamite and take out Mercedes Mone? Exploring the possibility!

Mercedes Mone is scheduled to make her return to AEW television this coming week on Dynamite. After her shocking setback at the promotion's major stadium show last month, The CEO might share her mission statement moving forward, not to mention brag about her latest achievements. However, a former Women's Champion could then make her return and take out the erstwhile Sasha Banks, sparking off a feud with her - the talent in question being Nyla Rose.Mercedes Mone walked into the Globe Life Field last month at All In : Texas to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. Despite all her momentum, the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner was unable to dethrone The Timeless One, who retained her strap courtesy of an avalanche Storm Zero piledriver.Since then, Mercedes has been missing from All Elite programming. Nonetheless, she bounced back to winning ways soon after, retaining her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed in England, and adding the PTW and Bestya Women's Championships to her collection by beating Diana Strong in Poland. &quot;Eight Belts Mone&quot;, as the star is now being referred to, will return to AEW Dynamite this coming week, where she could be confronted by a former challenger in the form of Nyla Rose.Mone could use her TV segment on Dynamite to celebrate her recent successes, and maybe even call out potential opponents. The Native Beast could answer the call by showing up and taking Mercedes out. The former AEW Women's World Champion had unsuccessfully competed for Mercedes' TBS Title last year. Furthermore, she has not appeared on All Elite television since November, 2024.All Elite Wrestling could bring Rose back to programming next week to rekindle her rivalry with Mercedes Mone. Such an angle, however, is entirely speculative at this point.AEW's Mercedes Mone teased going after a TNA championMercedes Mone is seemingly fully committed to her belt-collector gimmick at present. Despite already holding numerous championships across multiple promotions beyond All Elite Wrestling, The CEO recently teased going after TNA star Ash by Elegance's Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on X/Twitter.&quot;What title are you holding,&quot; she wrote, tagging Ash on X.It remains to be seen what lies next for Mercedes in All Elite Wrestling.