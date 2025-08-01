Mercedes Moné teases challenging former WWE Superstar for her championship; wants to add another title

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 01, 2025 16:03 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; (Image Credits: Mercedes Mon&eacute; on X)
Mercedes Moné. [Image from The CEO's X]

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has teased challenging Ash By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

Ash By Elegance is a former WWE star herself and is currently teaming up with Heather By Elegance in the Nashville-based promotion. Ash was known as Dana Brooke during her time in the Stamford-based company.

On X, Moné teased challenging for a TNA title. Interestingly enough, the Nashville-based company is currently in a working relationship with WWE. Whereas Moné is signed to AEW and holds eight different championships across multiple promotions.

"What title are you holding?" she wrote.

Check out Mercedes Moné's post below:

In a follow-up response, the reigning AEW TBS Champion also teased challenging Ash By Elegance for the WSW Women's Championship.

"Don’t mind if I do," she wrote.

Check out The CEO's response below:

Konnan comments on Mercedes Moné holding multiple championships at once

Konnan has provided his take on Mercedes Moné holding multiple championships and why it has potentially failed to match the hype of Jacy Jayne.

Jayne is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and the TNA Knockouts World Champion. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan had this to say about Moné and her current run:

"I think that [Mercedes] Mone doesn't even show up every week, which is... you're paying that much money and you can't... and you have a writer... But the other girl, who's getting paid way less and probably... she's there every week; she cuts a promo every week, and they feature her more as a star, believe it or not."
Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich at TNA Slammiversary in a Winner Takes All Match to become a double champion. She became the first wrestler to hold championships in both WWE and TNA simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Moné had the opportunity to win the AEW Women's World Championship last month. However, she failed to beat Toni Storm at the All In pay-per-view in Texas.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

