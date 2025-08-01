Mercedes Moné teases challenging former WWE Superstar for her championship; wants to add another title

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has teased challenging Ash By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.Ash By Elegance is a former WWE star herself and is currently teaming up with Heather By Elegance in the Nashville-based promotion. Ash was known as Dana Brooke during her time in the Stamford-based company.On X, Moné teased challenging for a TNA title. Interestingly enough, the Nashville-based company is currently in a working relationship with WWE. Whereas Moné is signed to AEW and holds eight different championships across multiple promotions.&quot;What title are you holding?&quot; she wrote.Check out Mercedes Moné's post below:In a follow-up response, the reigning AEW TBS Champion also teased challenging Ash By Elegance for the WSW Women's Championship.&quot;Don’t mind if I do,&quot; she wrote.Check out The CEO's response below:Konnan comments on Mercedes Moné holding multiple championships at onceKonnan has provided his take on Mercedes Moné holding multiple championships and why it has potentially failed to match the hype of Jacy Jayne. Jayne is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and the TNA Knockouts World Champion. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan had this to say about Moné and her current run:&quot;I think that [Mercedes] Mone doesn't even show up every week, which is... you're paying that much money and you can't... and you have a writer... But the other girl, who's getting paid way less and probably... she's there every week; she cuts a promo every week, and they feature her more as a star, believe it or not.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJayne defeated Masha Slamovich at TNA Slammiversary in a Winner Takes All Match to become a double champion. She became the first wrestler to hold championships in both WWE and TNA simultaneously.Meanwhile, Moné had the opportunity to win the AEW Women's World Championship last month. However, she failed to beat Toni Storm at the All In pay-per-view in Texas.