Former AEW World Champion to leave the company after a big blow by The Young Bucks? Looking at the chances

At Dynasty 2025, The Young Bucks returned to AEW after a prolonged absence. They shockingly showed up during the pay-per-view's main event and brutalized Swerve Strickland, the challenger for the World Championship. This resulted in the reigning World Champion, Jon Moxley, defeating the New Flavor and retaining his title.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have returned during a very complicated time. Former rivals Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page have finally started to settle their differences. Moreover, it appears as if the two former world champions might form a tag team soon. After the Bucks cost Strickland his match at Dynasty, Page was shocked and furious. He strongly wanted his former rival to end Moxley's title reign, but the universe had other plans.

Hangman is a participant in the ongoing Owen Hart Cup. The Jackson twins could possibly interfere in his upcoming match, causing him to be eliminated from the tournament. This might lead the former AEW World Champion to leave the company temporarily out of frustration. Eventually, he could return and finally join forces with the New Flavor.

At Double or Nothing 2025, the team of Strickland and Hangman could go to war with The Young Bucks. This speculated showdown has the potential to be one of the greatest tag team matches in the company's history. Furthermore, the new duo could be known as 'Cowboy's House.'

Tony Khan praised The Young Bucks after AEW Dynasty 2025

After AEW Dynasty's conclusion, Tony Khan talked about The Young Bucks' shocking return and praised them for their consistency in character work. He also stated that the former tag team champions played a major role in the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

"The Young Bucks have been instrumental in the launch of AEW. And to see them come back this way and really for the Young Bucks to get involved and break up what could have been a great moment for the fans? That is consistent with the kind of character we’ve seen from the Young Bucks in recent years,” said Khan. [H/T: 411 Mania]

The Young Bucks have held the company's World Tag Team Title three times. They are currently members of the Elite faction, along with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry.

