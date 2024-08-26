Former AEW World Champion to quit the company due to backstage frustration? Exploring the twist

A former AEW World Champion has not been shy about expressing his frustrations regarding the current booking situation around him. Could he decide to leave the company as things have not been going well for him? This would be Hangman Adam Page.

Page was part of the Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2024. This was another direct ticket to a world title shot and a chance to potentially face off with his bitter rival, Swerve Strickland. In the end, Christian Cage stole the win with Luchasaurus' help, and post-match, you could see the shock and frustration on Hangman's face.

Later in the night, he came out and distracted Swerve Strickland during his match, which ultimately led to Bryan Danielson having his Wembley moment and capturing his first world title in the company. Despite getting what he wanted with his rival dropping the title, Hangman Adam Page could express his disapproval of his current booking.

Since returning to action in AEW, he has consistently fallen short of getting his revenge on Swerve and he has always had people in his way. He could confront the EVPs, the Young Bucks, regarding this. Due to his frustration now boiling over, this could force him to walk out on the company, as he has yet to get what he wants.

Hangman Adam Page wishes to erase his AEW rival from history

Hangman has been vocal about his hatred for Swerve Strickland, and for weeks now, he has been expressing just how much he wanted to get his revenge and ruin Strickland's life.

He talked about this during his recent interview with Paste Magazine, as he wanted Swerve not only to lose the world title but also to be erased from history altogether.

“To solve it would be for him to drop to his knees in front of me and beg for my mercy. On his knees, begging for my mercy. I would never give it, but he should beg for it. He should never have won [the AEW World Championship]. He shouldn’t have it today. He shouldn’t have it tomorrow. It should be mine. If it were mine, I would do everything that I could to erase his name from history of all wrestling from this planet. What would 'settle it' would be that, for me to erase him from history altogether, to let his name disappear into the wind and let him be nothing, nothing to anyone else.”

Now that Strickland has dropped the AEW World Championship, it remains to be seen whether that will be enough retribution for Hangman Adam Page or whether he will continue to torment Swerve.

