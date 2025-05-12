Former Bullet Club members to make huge AEW return and help Jon Moxley defeat Samoa Joe? Analyzing the possibility

Jon Moxley will face one of the biggest challenges of his world title reign yet in Samoa Joe next week on AEW Dynamite. Could he find unexpected help from former Bullet Club members as part of an interesting new partnership?

At Beach Break, Mox and Joe are set to face off in a Steel Cage match. At various points in his reign, the AEW World Champion has had the aid of The Death Riders, but he is now down two men, with Claudio Castagnoli and PAC being out of action. The former NXT Champion is also down two men, with both HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata being taken out.

Despite both of them being locked in a cage, there is no telling what chaos could happen. Out of desperation, Jon Moxley may have struck up a deal with The Elite. A few days ago, on Dynamite, The Death Riders visited The Young Bucks and seemingly had a closed-door conversation with them. This is a major hint at an alliance between them.

The EVPs have great connections, and they could bring in former Bullet Club members to come to Mox's aid. A few days ago at NJPW Resurgence, The Bucks teamed up with the Good Brothers to take on Bullet Club War Dogs. This was a sign that they were still close allies, and they could take this chance to bring in both Anderson and Gallows to AEW to help Jon Moxley.

This will be a full-circle moment, as back in 2021, the former WWE tag team made their AEW debut by helping Kenny Omega take out Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley's final message to Samoa Joe before their match

The Purveyor of Violence sent out one final message during his challenge on AEW Collision last Thursday. He acknowledged how the odds were against him, as many believed that in a steel cage match, there was a big chance of him finally losing.

Mox looked unfazed despite losing Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite, and he looks to be ready for the challenge. The AEW World Champion knew of the danger Joe posed, but he was ready to outlast him in the cage. He claimed that The Samoan Submission Machine may go on a rampage of sorts for only a limited time, while he had all night to brave the storm.

If one thing is for sure, this won't be a fair playing field. There is no telling what schemes may be at play to ensure that Jon Moxley will leave Chicago as the world champion.

