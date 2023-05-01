Former RAW Women's Champion could snub AEW and make sensational return to WWE this year

A top free agent has generated some circulation in the rumor mills about whether she will sign for either WWE or AEW. With the two being the main promotions in America, it seems likely that one of these powerhouses will be her destination imminently.

However, the Stamford-based promotion might just edge out Tony Khan's company in acquiring the signature of Nia Jax for several reasons.

After denying that she would be interested in venturing into AEW, Jax eventually caved in and stated that she would be open to new opportunities. With WWE seemingly having nothing for her at the time, speculation started emerging that she could soon pop up on Dynamite or Rampage.

But WWE is unlikely to take this lying down. Given the name Jax has built for herself in the promotion, Triple H and the rest of WWE management could be desperate to bring in The Irresistible Force — if not only to keep her from joining the opposition.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently teased rejoining the world's largest wrestling promotion, but only so long as fans remember who she is. Given the mark she made in her feuds with Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair, this shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Lastly, Jax's in-ring style and character work would feel more at home in her former promotion. AEW has made significant strides in highlighting its women's roster, but it still feels as though there are more ready-made stories for Jax to dive into on either RAW or SmackDown.

Nia Jax speaks about her WWE Royal Rumble 2023 appearance

One of the major reasons Nia Jax is likely to snub AEW for WWE, is because she has already appeared in the juggernaut promotion this year. She was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match towards the beginning of the year.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Jax spoke about the experience and said that she is itching to make a return sometime soon:

"I did catch the bug again when I got in the ring. I was like: ‘Oh, this feeling, this adrenaline that pumps through you’. [...] So when my music hit, that feeling of like: ‘Oh s**t, what the hell was I thinking? Let’s go’. I did catch the bug after being in the Rumble."

This was Jax's last appearance in a ring. However, she has been active in the wrestling world, appearing at conventions and other press events. Where she ends up next is yet to be seen.

