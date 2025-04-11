Former US Champion to join AEW as MJF's ally after he gets rejected by Hurt Syndicate? Analyzing the possibility

Former AEW World Champion MJF could bring a former WWE United States Champion to All Elite Wrestling after getting rejected by The Hurt Syndicate. The former champion is Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer), who was released by WWE last year.

Over the past few weeks, MJF has been trying to become the fourth member of The Hurt Syndicate. Despite MVP vouching for him, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley are not on board with the idea. On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF did not get any votes from Lashley and Benjamin, and the faction will possibly move on from recruiting The Salt of the Earth.

However, the visible frustration and anger on the face of MJF could be seen, and the former World Champion could be planning his revenge on The Hurt Syndicate. Maxwell Jacob Friedman could bring in Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin) as his ally against Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP in All Elite Wrestling.

Bishop and MJF get along very well, as seen on social media as well as in their interactions at multiple events in the past. Bishop Dyer coming to All Elite Wrestling could also help him reinvent himself or play the Lone Wolf character for the All Elite Wrestling fans.

Bishop Dyer doesn't want to be another WWE guy in AEW

Many have speculated that Bishop Dyer could end up signing with All Elite Wrestling since he got released by WWE in November 2024. However, the former United States Champion has a different opinion about signing with the promotion.

During an appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the erstwhile Baron Corbin stated that if he signed with All Elite Wrestling, he wouldn't want to be another WWE name that ended up in the Jacksonville-based promotion after their release.

"And as far as AEW, they’re fans, they like that AEW, in a sense, is its own entity and built from the ground up. If I went there out of respect for that world, I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy that came there because they left WWE."

We will have to wait and see if Bishop Dyer ends up inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling in the future.

