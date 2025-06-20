Former world champion to make AEW return after two years to avenge Kenny Omega? Exploring the possibility

Kenny Omega is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. His accomplishments in AEW are legendary. Not only is he the reigning AEW International Champion, but he is the company's first and only Grand Slam Champion.

Kenny Omega is set to lock horns with Kazuchika Okada at All In 2025. This high-profile Winner Takes All unification match will crown the inaugural AEW Unified Champion. The anticipation for this showdown is high, as fans know that both wrestlers have exceptional chemistry. They are certain that Omega vs. Okada part five will deliver. However, Tony Khan might have a surprise for them. At All In, fans might finally witness the stunning return of AEW star Kota Ibushi.

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi has not wrestled for All Elite Wrestling in almost two years. At the upcoming pay-per-view, he could unexpectedly show up and help his real-life best friend Kenny Omega defeat Okada.

This would be a memorable moment because Ibushi and Omega have a storied history. They share an unbreakable bond, and their tag team was known as Golden Lovers. Together, they have held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles once and the KO-D Tag Team Titles twice.

AEW star Kenny Omega on "love story" with Kota Ibushi

Due to the Golden Lovers gimmick, fans often assume that Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi are real-life lovers. However, neither has ever clarified their doubts.

In a 2023 interview with CBC, The Best Bout Machine said that it did not matter whether he and the Japanese star were homosexual. They just wanted to tell a story of love between two individuals.

"I wanted to tell a story that whether you were straight, whether you're gay, whether you are, you know, X, Y, or Z didn't matter. You could look at this story and you could appreciate the love between two individuals, the hardships of being in a competitive business, struggling together, struggling apart, [and] the power that they have when they're focused together as a team," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Kenny Omega is having a fantastic 2025. Hopefully, he will be victorious at All In and end up having one of the best years of his career.

