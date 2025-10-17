Former world champion to make AEW return at WrestleDream and attack Hangman Page? Exploring the chances! 

At WrestleDream 2025, AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is going to defend his title against Samoa Joe. This match is expected to be a hard-hitting and brutal affair.
Hangman Page is an All Elite Wrestling original. Tony Khan has immense faith in him, and it appears that he will achieve immense success in the company. He has feuded with several popular names so far, including former AEW World Trios Champion Jay White.
Jay White has been out of action for the past few months due to a hand injury. His 2024 rivalry with The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is highly acclaimed. According to many fans, this feud should have been longer. Interestingly, there is a strong chance that White and Hangman will lock horns again.
10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!
Switchblade recently hinted on X that he is ready to make a comeback. It seems like the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will feature at WrestleDream. He might unexpectedly show up during the AEW World Championship match and attack Hangman, reigniting their feud. Furthermore, if he plays his cards right, he might dethrone the champion in a future pay-per-view.
WrestleDream 2025 will feature several title matches
WrestleDream 2025 will feature twelve matches in total, with four of them scheduled to take place in the pre-show. Titles will be on the line in some of the bouts.
Here is the match card for the main show:
- Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) - Tornado Trios match
- Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley - "I Quit" match
- Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks - $500K Tag team match
- Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe - TNT Championship match
- Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm - Women's World Championship match
- Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita - World Tag Team Championship
- "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe - World Championship match
WrestleDream will take place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, October 18, 2025.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences