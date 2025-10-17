Former world champion to make AEW return at WrestleDream and attack Hangman Page? Exploring the chances! 

At WrestleDream 2025, AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is going to defend his title against Samoa Joe. This match is expected to be a hard-hitting and brutal affair.

Ad

Hangman Page is an All Elite Wrestling original. Tony Khan has immense faith in him, and it appears that he will achieve immense success in the company. He has feuded with several popular names so far, including former AEW World Trios Champion Jay White.

Jay White has been out of action for the past few months due to a hand injury. His 2024 rivalry with The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is highly acclaimed. According to many fans, this feud should have been longer. Interestingly, there is a strong chance that White and Hangman will lock horns again.

Ad

Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Switchblade recently hinted on X that he is ready to make a comeback. It seems like the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will feature at WrestleDream. He might unexpectedly show up during the AEW World Championship match and attack Hangman, reigniting their feud. Furthermore, if he plays his cards right, he might dethrone the champion in a future pay-per-view.

WrestleDream 2025 will feature several title matches

WrestleDream 2025 will feature twelve matches in total, with four of them scheduled to take place in the pre-show. Titles will be on the line in some of the bouts.

Ad

Here is the match card for the main show:

Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) - Tornado Trios match

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley - "I Quit" match

Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks - $500K Tag team match

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe - TNT Championship match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm - Women's World Championship match

Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita - World Tag Team Championship

"Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe - World Championship match

WrestleDream will take place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences