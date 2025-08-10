Former World Champion to officially announce retirement at AEW: Forbidden Door 2025? Exploring the possibility! 

A former World Champion is set to wrestle on AEW TV for the first time in months. A win in that match would guarantee him a bout at Forbidden Door this month. However, there is a possibility that the star announces his retirement after the pay-per-view.Last night on AEW Collision, a major four-way match involving Daniel Garcia, Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, and former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness was announced for next week's edition of the show. The winner of that bout will challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door. Incidentally, this contest marks Nigel's first match on AEW TV since Double or Nothing in May.While fans will be excited to see the 49-year-old color commentator back in the ring, there is a possibility that McGuinness could announce his retirement from in-ring competition at Forbidden Door should he earn the opportunity to compete at the event.It is well known that Nigel had retired once before in 2011, citing medical and financial complications. However, McGuinness came out of retirement in 2024 seemingly for one last run. That run could potentially conclude at Forbidden Door after McGuinness and Sabre Jr. engage in what would be a technical spectacle.That being said, the angle is purely speculative, and it remains to be seen if McGuinness' potential match at Forbidden Door is his final encounter.Nigel McGuinness clarifies &quot;Late Great Bryan Danielson&quot; comment on AEW CollisionNigel McGuinness accidentally referred to Bryan Danielson as &quot;late&quot; on Collision last night, but later corrected himself after being called out LIVE. The situation occurred when the 49-year-old was discussing Zack Sabre Jr. on commentary. He recalled Sabre's match with Danielson at AEW WrestleDream 2023 and referred to the American Dragon as &quot;Late Great.&quot;His commentary partner, Tony Schaivone, quickly pointed out the error in his statement, and Nigel then went on to defend himself, disrespecting Danielson in the process.&quot;Did you say 'the LATE Bryan Danielson?' I just want to make sure everybody knows Bryan is still with us. Why would you say something like that?&quot; Schiavone said. &quot;Well, his career is as good as dead,&quot; Nigel responded.It is worth noting that Nigel and Bryan have been arch-rivals since their time together in Ring of Honor, and therefore, the commentators' dig at The American Dragon is not a random occurrence.