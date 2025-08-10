AEW Personality Issues Statement After "Late Great Bryan Danielson" Comment on Collision

Bryan Danielson AEW
Bryan Danielson is a former AEW World Champion. [Image Credit: AEW Facebook page]

A popular AEW personality called Bryan Danielson the "Late Great" on the latest episode of Collision. The star later corrected his statement after being called out live.

Bryan Danielson was disrespected by AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness on Collision this week. The American Dragon announced his full-time retirement from wrestling after losing the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley last year at WrestleDream. While Bryan has made some sporadic appearances in recent months, he has yet to make an in-ring return.

While discussing NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. on commentary tonight on Collision, Nigel McGuinness recalled Zack's match with Danielson at WrestleDream 2023 and called Bryan a "late great" after his full-time retirement.

He said:

"Who can forget his incredible match with the late great Bryan Danielson?" Nigel said during the commentary.

Nigel's broadcast partner, Tony Schiavone, called Nigel out for the disrespectful comments toward Bryan. The 49-year-old later clarified his words, saying his career is dead, then disrespected Bryan again.

"Did you say 'the LATE Bryan Danielson?' I just want to make sure everybody knows Bryan is still with us. Why would you say something like that?" Schiavone said. "Well, his career is as good as dead," Nigel added.
Nigel McGuinness never misses a chance to disrespect The American Dragon, as the two have been arch-rivals since their days in ROH. The two also wrestled each other in a singles match in AEW last year, where Bryan took the win.

Bryan Danielson made his return at AEW All In

After being out of action for several months, Danielson made a blockbuster return at All In: Texas. The American Dragon showed up during the AEW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page to take out the Death Riders.

Bryan also made some non-televised appearances in the past few months since his retirement from full-time wrestling. From now on, only time will tell if Danielson will return to TV again.

Edited by Neda Ali
