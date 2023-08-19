Former World Heavyweight Champion Edge to leave WWE after contract expiration and join AEW? Analyzing the possibility

The Rated-R Superstar Edge revealed something no WWE fan probably wanted to hear, about his contract expiring. Ever since he made his remarkable comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble, it was only a matter of time before speculation about his eventual retirement started.

Edge has had some of the best matches of his career over the last 3 years, following his comeback in 2020. The feud with Randy Orton and the set of matches with Seth Rollins all go toe to toe with some of the best matches of his career from the yesteryears.

The topic of his retirement became a hot topic when an emotional Edge challenged Sheamus to a match on this week’s SmackDown, which also sees him celebrate 25 years in WWE. He credited Sheamus for rekindling the fire in him and that if it wasn’t for the Celtic Warrior, he would have never come back from his retirement.

Recently, he sat down with ET Canada and addressed the rumors about his retirement and gave a very honest answer that most fans wont like.

"Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer everyone wants. I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don't know," the former World Champion said. [H/T - Fightful]

Given the timing of the announcement, many fans are wondering if this was all a work on the part of Edge, which gave rise to the burning question, ‘Is he going to AEW?’

Matt Hardy spoke about his long time rival and suggested that the Rated-R Superstar should have his final match outside of WWE. Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt said:

"I think he's had a good last run. I'm glad he did get to come back, and he was able to recover from that very serious injury, which he had to leave for many, many years. He's been in great shape. He's looked good. I think it would be very feasible for him to actually have his final match outside ... I don't think he's going to do like Ric Flair and have five or six last matches, but I could see him finishing up with WWE and maybe having his final few matches somewhere else." [H/T WrestlingInc]

With so many of his peers clamoring for his move, it should come as no surprise if the WWE Hall of Famer switches promotions.

Will Edge show up at AEW All In?

With all the speculation put aside, the real question that arises is if Edge will actually show up at Wembley this August 27th? There is a chance that could very well happen. With his contract seemingly expiring after tomorrow’s SmackDown, the timing couldn't have been better, especially with All In just a week away.

Given that the show will take place in front of a record-setting crowd of over 80 thousand people, the former WWE Champion could potentially see that as a fitting way to end his career.

If that match is going to be against his long time partner and friend, Christian, then there shouldn't be a reason why Edge should not consider ending his career with All Elite Wrestling.

