Former WWE champion has an 11-year-old feud waiting for him in AEW if he jumps ship

AEW has a track record of picking up former WWE stars. Although not all signings have been completely successful, those given the right storyline and adequate television time have reached the very top of Tony Khan's company.

This is why an 11-year-old feud must be reignited should a former NXT Tag Team Champion join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Tyler Breeze spent over a decade as an in-ring talent in WWE, most prominently featured on the developmental brands FCW and NXT. In 2021, he was one of the many stars released from the company due to budget cuts.

However, he would return to WWE the following year as part of the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. His new deal allows him to take independent bookings, and he recently made his long-awaited return to the ring.

"Prince Pretty" recently opened up about the possibility of joining AEW, something which he says is "possible". If he does consider a move across the promotional divide, only one man can be his first opponent.

Tyler Breeze and Adrian Neville (now known as PAC in AEW) feuded back in the early days of NXT. While their encounters weren't necessarily groundbreaking, they were fairly entertaining. With "The Bastard" completely altering his character since then, these two could create magic on a bigger stage.

Breezango set to reunite outside WWE

Tyler Breeze's best days in WWE came alongside Fandango (now going by Dirty Dango). The duo never failed to keep viewers entertained and worked their way up the ladder to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships.

With both men now roaming around the independent scene, they have found it fitting to bring the popular team back together for a Next Generation Wrestling event on October 8th. Instead of "Breezango", the team will now go by "Dirty Breeze".

With Breeze back in action, one would assume that the duo would continue to work together on the indies beyond this upcoming appearance, although this remains to be seen.

