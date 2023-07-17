Popular tag team set to reunite outside of WWE

A former WWE tag team is set to reunite at an upcoming show outside the company.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango were a very popular team in WWE known as Breezango. The humorous duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championships together but never won the tag titles on the main roster. Both Tyler Breeze and Fandango were released by the company in June 2021.

Breeze returned to the ring for the first time in two years on July 8th for Next Generation Wrestling in Tennessee, where he captured the NGW Championship. The 35-year-old will be returning to the promotion on October 8th, but will not be coming alone this time.

NGW's official Twitter account announced today that Breezango will be reuniting at Nightmare in the Old City on October 8th in Knoxville. The duo will now be called Dirty Breeze on the independent wrestling scene.

"Your NEW NGW Champion @MmmGorgeous teams up with @DirtyDangoCurty to form Dirty Breeze! Live October 8th at Nightmare in the Old City! Be there at Jackson Terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee!" tweeted Next Generation Wrestling.

NGW: Tennessee @NextGenTN



Live October 8th at Nightmare in the Old City!



Be there at Jackson Terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee!



Get 🎟️: Your NEW NGW Champion @MmmGorgeous teams up with @DirtyDangoCurty to form Dirty Breeze!Live October 8th at Nightmare in the Old City!Be there at Jackson Terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee!Get 🎟️: NextGenTN.net/tickets

WWE is still paying Tyler Breeze two years after his release

Despite being let go by the company on June 25th, 2021, Tyler Breeze is still being paid by the company over two years later.

The New Day's Xavier Woods runs the very popular YouTube channel UpUpDownDown, and Breeze is featured regularly on it. It was recently reported by Fightful Select that Breeze was still getting a check from the promotion for his work on Woods' YouTube channel.

The report noted that his agreement does prevent him from making an appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

Breeze and Fandango are both under 40 years old and are still in the prime of their careers. Only time will tell if a Breezango reunion will ever take place on WWE television down the line.

Do you miss Breezango? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here