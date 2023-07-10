Xavier Woods reacts to 35-year-old returning to the ring for the first time in two years

Xavier Woods has reacted to a former WWE titleholder competing in his first match in over two years.

In addition to being a popular WWE Superstar, Xavier Woods also runs the wildly successful UpUpDownDown gaming channel on YouTube. The channel has garnered 2.4 million subscribers so far, and one of the talents featured regularly is Tyler Breeze.

The 35-year-old was released by the company in June 2021 but is still paid by WWE for his work on Woods' YouTube channel a couple of years after his departure.

Tyler Breeze recently returned to the ring outside of WWE and competed for Next Generation Wrestling in Tennessee. He defeated Matt Cross to win the NWG TN Championship in his return to the squared circle. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to congratulate his friend with a two-word message.

"He's back!" tweeted Woods.

Xavier Woods reveals his plans for life after WWE

Xavier Woods still has plenty left in the tank but is already prepared for his life after being a WWE Superstar.

The 36-year-old recently noted that several former superstars have found success in Hollywood. He named The Rock and John Cena as examples but explained that they are so famous that they cannot go out in public without being recognized.

In a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Woods revealed that he wants to be able to spend time with his family in public and would like to pursue being a game show host once his time in the ring comes to an end.

"A great great example is The Rock, obviously John Cena. They've reached the heights of Hollywood, some of the highest-paid actors on the planet. Those guys are at a level of star where they can't go to the grocery store, you know, and some people desire that more than anything in the world. I wanna be able to still go out and do stuff with my kids in public and all these things. I'm looking to host a game show because that, to me, that's a passion that I found out that I had through having UpUpDownDown, the greatest YouTube channel of all time."

Both Kofi Kingston and Big E are out of action with an injury at the moment. Big E suffered a broken neck in March 2022 and recently provided an update on his health. Kofi Kingston injured his ankle earlier this year and was forced to miss WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell when all three members of the New Day can return to television.

