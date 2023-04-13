36-year-old WWE SmackDown star reveals his retirement plans

Xavier Woods recently addressed his retirement plans from WWE, revealing that he would like to become a game show host.

After competing for a few years in other promotions, Woods signed with WWE in 2010. He spent about three years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2013. He has since become a member of The New Day and won 12 Tag Team Championships.

In a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the 36-year-old SmackDown Superstar opened up about his retirement plans.

"I'm very, very focused on what happens after wrestling as well as what happens right now... Honestly, and I don't know, we don't talk about this much. I was just talking about it with one of my buddies in there. We never talk about what the exit process is like. You know, lots of people get stuck in feeling like they have to be destroying their bodies in order to, you know, make money and pay mortgage, all those types of things and I want to really explore what is that transition like. How to make that easier for people because it's difficult," he said. [4:00 - 4:31]

Woods pointed out that while some superstars have pursued acting careers in Hollywood, he wants to become a game show host.

"A great great example is The Rock, obviously John Cena. They've reached the heights of Hollywood, some of the highest paid actors on the planet. Those guys are at a level of star where they can't go to the grocery store, you know, and some people desire that more than anything in the world. I wanna be able to still go out and do stuff with my kids in public and all these things. I'm looking to host a game show because that to me that's a passion that I found out that I had through having UpUpDownDown, the greatest YouTube channel of all time," Woods added. [5:28 - 5:58]

Check out the entire video below:

Xavier Woods is seemingly unhappy with his current WWE booking

Despite being an active competitor in WWE for nearly 13 years, Xavier Woods rarely received singles championship opportunities. His last shot at a singles title came in 2015 when he answered John Cena's United States Championship open challenge.

During the same interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the former Tag Team Champion voiced his discontent that he never received a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

"Bro, I'm calling tooth and nail to get any kind of respectable match in my wheelhouse. This is the thing, Xavier Woods is a guy who's been in the WWE ecosystem since 2010, correct, wrap it up 2010, been multi-time Tag Champions, but I just can't seem to become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. And I don't understand why. People coming in off the streets getting matches. People put a microphone in somebody's hand, they say, 'I want to be a champion' Dope, you've got a match," he said. [2:49 to 3:17]

