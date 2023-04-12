"Just let me fight" - Top SmackDown star calls out WWE for lack of 'respectable matches'

Multi-time WWE tag team champion Xavier Woods is seemingly displeased with his current booking in the promotion.

Woods signed with the company in 2010 after competing for several years in other promotions, including Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The 36-year-old has since won the RAW Tag Team Championships, SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Despite being a 12-time Tag Team Champion, Woods has received only a few shots at singles titles. His latest came in 2015 when he answered John Cena's United States Championship open challenge. However, he lost via disqualification.

In a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Woods voiced his displeasure at not receiving a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. He also stated that he is fighting to get booked in "respectable matches."

"Bro, I'm calling tooth and nail to get any kind of respectable match in my wheelhouse. This is the thing, Xavier Woods is a guy who's been in the WWE ecosystem since 2010, correct, wrap it up 2010, been multi-time tag champions but I just can't seem to become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. And I don't understand why. People coming in off the streets getting matches. People put a microphone in somebody's hand, they say, 'I want to be a champion' Dope, you've got a match," he said.

The New Day member urged WWE to "just let him fight."

"What a guy who is doing everything possible in every realm, not just inside learning but also outside learning. Who else has built an entire empire from dust and made skyscrapers that have helped every single person in this industry. Nobody. I'm here for the people and all I wanna do is fight for them. So, just let me fight. Let Woods fight. That's it," Woods added. [2:46 - 3:39]

Xavier Woods will face LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Xavier Woods recently began a feud with LA Knight. Last week, Knight destroyed Woods' PlayStation controller on SmackDown. The two will now square off next Friday on the Blue Brand.

Ahead of his battle against Knight, Woods sent a message to his opponent in a video he uploaded on social media.

"Now LA [Knight], you have a gift. You have the gift of gab, you have the ability to walk into an arena with a microphone in your hand and you make people want to chant your name. You are extremely well-traveled in this industry, winning championship after championship in organizations all across the world. So for that, I say congratulations, but unfortunately, right now you and I have a problem. LA, it is time to wake up because I'm not letting you sleep on me anymore. I know you have got a thick skull so let me make this crystal clear, this Friday night on SmackDown, Xavier Woods wins," Woods said.

