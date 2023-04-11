WWE is probably planning a push for 40-year-old SmackDown star, according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently commented on whether WWE is burying SmackDown star LA Knight.

After spending nearly a year in NXT, LA Knight made his main roster debut as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. However, the 40-year-old dropped the gimmick and returned to his older one a few months later. He has since had one major feud with Bray Wyatt. Despite promising fans an LA Knight moment at WrestleMania 39, the former Million Dollar Champion did not appear on the show.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan speculated that the company might be planning to push Knight now that WrestleMania 39 is in the rearview mirror.

"I'm just gonna imagine. Well, look, they brought him in. They had him in the Male Models. They obviously knew they had something with him, so they took him out of that and put him in with Bray Wyatt, which at that time they had high hopes for Bray Wyatt. It isn't their fault that Bray Wyatt didn't deliver because he did. And I'm just thinking maybe hopefully possibly that since it's WrestleMania, they've got other things that are bigger than him right now. They're probably gonna, you know, push him after WrestleMania. (...) Because he's ready, bro. He's ready to explode." [2:14 - 2:51]

LA Knight will face Xavier Woods on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight has not competed since March 31, when he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Meanwhile, he recently started a rivalry with The New Day's Xavier Woods. The two superstars will now square off next Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of their bout, Woods sent a message to his upcoming opponent in a video he uploaded on social media.

"Now LA [Knight], you have a gift. You have the gift of gab, you have the ability to walk into an arena with a microphone in your hand and you make people want to chant your name. You are extremely well-traveled in this industry, winning championship after championship in organizations all across the world. So for that, I say congratulations, but unfortunately, right now you and I have a problem. LA, it is time to wake up because I'm not letting you sleep on me anymore. I know you have got a thick skull so let me make this crystal clear, this Friday night on SmackDown, Xavier Woods wins," Woods said.

