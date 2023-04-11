"You and I have a problem" - SmackDown star sends stark warning to LA Knight

A WWE Superstar has sent out a warning to LA Knight ahead of their match this week.

The 40-year-old star told the wrestling world that there cannot be a WrestleMania in Los Angeles without LA Knight but failed to appear at the premium live event last weekend. He has since started a rivalry with New Day's Xavier Woods, and the two superstars are set to battle this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Xavier Woods recorded a promo on Knight and recently uploaded it on social media. In the video, Woods complimented the 40-year-old's ability to speak but said that they have a problem now.

"Now LA [Knight], you have a gift. You have the gift of gab, you have the ability to walk into an arena with a microphone in your hand and you make people want to chant your name. You are extremely well-traveled in this industry, winning championship after championship in organizations all across the world. So for that, I say congratulations but unfortunately, right now you and I have a problem," said Xavier Woods. [From 00:08 - 00:34]

Woods added that he would defeat Knight this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

"LA, it is time to wake up because I'm not letting you sleep on me anymore. I know you have got a thick skull so let me make this crystal clear, this Friday night on SmackDown, Xavier Woods wins," added Woods. [From 01:47 - 02:04]

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods questions LA Knight ahead of SmackDown

Xavier Woods discussed all the adversity he has had to go through in his career and wondered if LA Knight could come back from any of it.

During his promo, Woods noted that LA started this with him and wondered if the 40-year-old was taking him lightly. He listed several things he has faced in his career and asked if Knight could do the same.

"For the past few weeks, you've felt the need to enter into my space. You've had the audacity to speak to me as if I can't beat you. As if I were to get knocked down, I couldn't come back, and come back, that is an interesting concept, so let's talk about it. Because if he were Powerbombed onto a set of steel steps, could LA Knight come back?" asked Xavier Woods.[From 00:37 - 00:58]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



#SmackDown LA Knight when he walked backstage and saw Xavier Woods and Madcap playing WWE2K23 LA Knight when he walked backstage and saw Xavier Woods and Madcap playing WWE2K23 #SmackDown https://t.co/lPuaQnvbhM

Knight's popularity has grown despite how he has been featured on television. It will be fascinating to see if Woods can back up his words and defeat LA Knight this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Are you excited about the match on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes