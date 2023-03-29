Create

"I ugly snorted", "I would've lost it" - Fans react to hilarious moment with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods on Wheel of Fortune

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 29, 2023 01:42 IST
WWE Superstars recently appeared on Wheel of Fortune.
WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre recently had a hilarious moment on the popular game show Wheel of Fortune.

The moment occurred when Drew McIntyre and his partner on the show were trying to solve a puzzle. They had deduced that the first two words were "playing with" but were struggling with the final word. McIntyre's teammate guessed "playing with balls" and Woods immediately cracked up.

It was a solid guess as the letter "L" was already on the board. However, the actual answer was revealed as "playing with dolls" and Xavier's team wound up getting it right. Host Pat Sajak joked that Woods is in trouble and the two shared a laugh.

Earlier today, Xavier Woods took to Twitter to upload a clip of the hilarious moment and wondered how he was supposed to react.

How was I supposed to react?!?!? #WheelOfFortune twitter.com/wheeloffortune…

The WWE Universe backed Woods and said that he reacted appropriately. Many fans added that they wouldn't have been able to keep it together as much as Xavier did.

@AustinCreedWins it was a v tasteful chortle
@AustinCreedWins You reacted appropriately. And then got blamed for it. Seems unfair.
@AustinCreedWins Just glad you weren't drinking any water at the time or else it would've been much worse (in a good way) 😂 https://t.co/CqA9cQ6IRp
@AustinCreedWins You handled it better than I did watching, I ugly snorted while laughing.
@AustinCreedWins I would say the recovery was impressive
@AustinCreedWins Two things I❤ is that wrestling and Wheel of Fortune.
@AustinCreedWins I burst out laughing watching it live and had to rewind it, so I could laugh again at your reaction! Too funny!
@AustinCreedWins You were definitely in the right
@AustinCreedWins I would have reacted the same lol
@AustinCreedWins Honestly you're more stronger than me, I would've lost it then and there 🤣

Xavier Woods still wants a rematch against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Xavier Woods battled Roman Reigns on the November 12, 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown, but The Usos interfered to end the match in a disqualification.

The 36-year-old hasn't forgotten about it and recently claimed that he wanted a rematch against The Tribal Chief. In a recent interview with Catch Club, Xavier said he wants another shot at Roman Reigns down the line.

"I would love to get a shot at Roman because everyone talks about how Seth is the one that beat him by DQ, but we just don't speak about the fact that I did the same exact thing, and mine wasn't even on a pay-per-view. Mine was on SmackDown." [5:05 – 5:16]

You can check out the entire video below:

youtube-cover

Xavier is currently the only healthy member of The New Day on the roster. Kofi Kingston recently suffered an injury during SmackDown and Big E hasn't returned since last March due to a broken neck. It will be interesting to see if The New Day is still able to have a moment this weekend at WrestleMania.

Would you like to see a rematch between Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

