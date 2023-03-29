WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre recently had a hilarious moment on the popular game show Wheel of Fortune.

The moment occurred when Drew McIntyre and his partner on the show were trying to solve a puzzle. They had deduced that the first two words were "playing with" but were struggling with the final word. McIntyre's teammate guessed "playing with balls" and Woods immediately cracked up.

It was a solid guess as the letter "L" was already on the board. However, the actual answer was revealed as "playing with dolls" and Xavier's team wound up getting it right. Host Pat Sajak joked that Woods is in trouble and the two shared a laugh.

Earlier today, Xavier Woods took to Twitter to upload a clip of the hilarious moment and wondered how he was supposed to react.

The WWE Universe backed Woods and said that he reacted appropriately. Many fans added that they wouldn't have been able to keep it together as much as Xavier did.

Xavier Woods still wants a rematch against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Xavier Woods battled Roman Reigns on the November 12, 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown, but The Usos interfered to end the match in a disqualification.

The 36-year-old hasn't forgotten about it and recently claimed that he wanted a rematch against The Tribal Chief. In a recent interview with Catch Club, Xavier said he wants another shot at Roman Reigns down the line.

"I would love to get a shot at Roman because everyone talks about how Seth is the one that beat him by DQ, but we just don't speak about the fact that I did the same exact thing, and mine wasn't even on a pay-per-view. Mine was on SmackDown." [5:05 – 5:16]

Xavier is currently the only healthy member of The New Day on the roster. Kofi Kingston recently suffered an injury during SmackDown and Big E hasn't returned since last March due to a broken neck. It will be interesting to see if The New Day is still able to have a moment this weekend at WrestleMania.

Would you like to see a rematch between Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

