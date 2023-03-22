"It's karma" - NXT stars claim former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston deserved to be injured ahead of WrestleMania

Two NXT stars have sent a message to former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and claimed that his recent injury may be karma coming back to bite him.

New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline last December to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson haven't forgotten about their rivalry with the group and recently poked fun at Kingston for getting injured. The former WWE Champion injured his ankle during a brawl on a recent edition of SmackDown and could miss WrestleMania 39 as a result of it.

Speaking with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Pretty Deadly praised New Day by claiming they looked up to the popular team. However, Elton and Kit went on to say that New Day ruined their lives when they came to NXT and perhaps Kofi's injury was a result of karma.

"It’s been a real rough journey. You know what hurts most? They know what they’ve done. There’s no remorse, there’s no regret, there’s no guilt. They’re off living their merry lives now. ‘Oh, let’s go down, ruin Pretty Deadly’s lives and then carry on as normal," said Elton Prince.

Kit Wilson then suggested that Kofi's injury was payback for New Day taking their titles.

"I’ll say this. Maybe Kofi, recently [got hurt], I don’t want to say it, but it’s karma," said Kit Wilson. [H/T:Fightful]

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston praises Pretty Deadly

Kofi Kingston had a lot of good things to say about former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly during a recent interview.

The veteran spoke with Under The Ring and praised Elton and Kit's connection with the NXT audience. Kofi Kingston added that Pretty Deadly will be a hit on WWE's main roster when the duo eventually arrive.

“I feel like they’re so incredibly special with the way they’re able to connect with the crowd, even if it’s a way that the crowd is repulsed by them [laughs]. You know? It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s very difficult to go out there and get people emotionally invested in what you do and they got it man. They got it. Hopefully, when the time is right, they come up to the main roster and the WWE Universe is going to be pleasantly surprised…the people that are not familiar with their work are going to be very impressed, for sure," said Kofi Kingston. [H/T:Fightful]

Xavier Woods is currently the only healthy member of New Day heading into WWE WrestleMania 39. Big E suffered a broken neck last March and Kofi Kingston may be forced to miss this year's show in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see if Pretty Deadly and New Day renew their rivalry on the main roster sometime down the line.

