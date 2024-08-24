Former WWE Champion appointed as GM, Multiple factions split? 5 fascinating scenarios for a possible AEW brand split

AEW has always tried to keep its product dissimilar from WWE. While the Triple H-led company focuses more on storytelling, the in-ring work gets well-deserved attention in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, there is one concept that AEW should look to acquire from the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

A brand split is a staple of the WWE programming, as it helps the creative team to put out unique weekly content on RAW and SmackDown. The separate rosters help feature a larger amount of talent weekly without having to reuse a small set of characters. Struggling with a bloated roster, All Elite Wrestling could take advantage of the brand split concept to redesign their weekly shows.

If Tony Khan does implement a brand split in the future, Dynamite and Collision could emerge as the flagship shows for AEW. Meanwhile, Rampage could become a bonus weekly show, similar to WWE Main Event, which airs every Thursday.

A brand split could lead to some interesting developments in the Tony Khan-led company. Not only would it drastically alter the company's current booking approach, but it would also ensure two strong talent pools for Dynamite and Collision.

In this article, let's look at five fascinating scenarios that could arise in AEW if the brand split was implemented:

#5. Multiple factions get split

AEW is the home to some of the most entertaining stables in the pro wrestling industry. From The Blackpool Combat Club to The House of Black, many dominant wrestling factions have risen to prominence under the banner of All Elite Wrestling.

However, there is also a problem of plenty in the Trios division. In an attempt to involve a larger amount of talent on television, Tony Khan ends up pairing every underutilized solo talent with some kind of group. It makes for an unpleasant viewing experience for the audience, as it is difficult to keep track of so many factions at once.

If AEW implements its brand split, fans could witness the split of many prominent factions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It would be a great booking decision, allowing the creative team to reshape the Trios division.

Meanwhile, many unused stars would also benefit from the separate roster format, as it would help them to emerge as an entertaining solo talent on Dynamite or Rampage.

#4. A new World Championship could be introduced

A proper brand split could only be successful if each brand gets its own set of titleholders. WWE also follows a similar format, as RAW and SmackDown acquire their respective brand-exclusive champions in the annual draft.

A similar situation could transpire in All Elite Wrestling, with Dynamite and Collision each getting an equal amount of titleholders. As the AEW World Championship is the most prized possession in AEW at the moment, Tony Khan could introduce another World Title for the men's division. The same change could be implemented in the women's division as well.

A set of new World Championships could trigger the rise of many underutilized stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Considering the success of the 'two World Titles' format in WWE, it would not be a terrible idea if AEW decides to get a World Championship each for both Dynamite and Collision.

#3. The concept of brand warfare could become a massive ratings booster for AEW

RAW and SmackDown have been at odds with each other for more than two decades. It is the rivalry between the two flagship shows of WWE that compels the audience to stay up to date with both brands weekly.

The concept of brand warfare has proven to be very successful over the years. One of WWE's Big Four PLEs, Survivor Series primarily involves talents from RAW and SmackDown going head-to-head with each other for one night every year. The show is among the most highly viewed events on the WWE calendar, which indicates the success of the brand vs. brand narrative.

At the moment, Dynamite is the undisputed flagship show of All Elite Wrestling, while Collision is still struggling to find its own identity. A brand split could work wonders for AEW's secondary weekly show, as it would legitimize Collision as a viable threat to Dynamite.

The Dynamite vs. Collision rivalry could emerge as a great viewership booster for the company, allowing AEW to compete with WWE on the ratings front.

#2. Becky Lynch and Mercedes Mone lead the women's division on their respective brands

Becky Lynch's WWE deal expired in June 2024. The Man is currently on a hiatus from in-ring competition, and fans are constantly speculating about her next move. Having achieved everything imaginable in WWE, it would not be surprising if Becky Lynch decides to test her limits in All Elite Wrestling.

If Big Time Becks ends up joining the Tony Khan-led company, she would become the second of The Four Horsewomen to debut in AEW after Mercedes Mone. Instead of pitting the two megastars against each other, TK could pull off a swerve and draft them to separate brands. A brand split could come in handy for the creative team, as it could significantly uplift the AEW women's division as a whole.

While Mone could become the face of the division on Dynamite, Becky Lynch could take charge of Collision. The two stars could work in cooperation behind the scenes, helping generate better ratings for their respective brands.

Having tons of experience in the business, the two Horsewomen could lead a new women's revolution in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#1. Bryan Danielson becomes a General Manager

At All In 2024, Bryan Danielson would feature in his last-ever match as a full-time performer against the AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland. Regardless of the result, Danielson is unlikely to continue performing on a regular basis.

With The American Dragon being so close to his full-time retirement, Tony Khan could come up with a new role for the former WWE Champion. The head booker of AEW could split the roster into two halves, with both Dynamite and Collision having their separate talent pools.

TK could announce separate authority figures for both brands, with Bryan Danielson being one of the General Managers for either Dynamite or Collision. As someone who has previously served as an authority figure on SmackDown, Danielson could definitely excel in this post-retirement role.

Tony Khan could further make things interesting by putting Danielson's arch-rival Nigel McGuinness in charge of the other brand. It could lead to a power struggle between the two flagship shows, resulting in great ratings for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

