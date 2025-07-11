Former WWE champion to help Mercedes Mone win title at AEW All In for a personal reason? Exploring the chances

Mercedes Mone is currently thriving in AEW. She joined the company last year and has been winning title after title. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion, the CMLL World Women's Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and holds many more titles. Additionally, she has the opportunity to become AEW Women's World Champion at All In by defeating 'Timeless' Toni Storm.

During the Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm match at All In, The CEO might receive help from an unexpected star, Athena. The former NXT Women's Champion might shockingly appear during this showdown and cost Storm her title. The War Goddess's motivation to do this is quite specific: she has never defeated the erstwhile Sasha Banks in one-on-one competition.

Athena is hell bent on beating Mone. If she enters and wins the Women's Casino Gauntlet match, she will receive a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship.

This may lead her to interfere in the above high-profile championship showdown and help The CEO win. After all, if both Mone and the ROH Women's Champion win their respective bouts, a rematch between them is imminent.

Athena says that she can't forgive Mercedes Mone for her previous actions

Athena and Mercedes Mone locked horns for the first time in singles competition earlier this year on Dynamite. This showdown was epic, and The CEO won by the narrowest of margins.

In a recent interview with Uncrowned’s Cameron Hawkins, the former NXT Women's Champion said that The CEO's actions are unforgivable. Furthermore, she intends to knock her out someday.

"I have nothing but great things to say about her — with the exception that she pulled my tights to beat me. And that is unforgivable. And that left me feeling embarrassed, defeated and angry." [H/T: Uncrowned]

Even though Athena has been signed to All Elite Wrestling since 2022, she has predominantly wrestled on its sister-promotion, Ring of Honor. Hopefully, Tony Khan will make her a mainstay on AEW's weekly programs.

