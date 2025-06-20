Former WWE Champion to hunt down The Death Riders members one by one before AEW All In? Exploring the possibility

The Death Riders could be taken out by a former WWE Champion ahead of AEW All In 2025. The star is still due to take his revenge on the top faction after what happened last year.

At All Out 2024, former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson was shockingly betrayed by his then-stablemates, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley. At WrestleDream, The Purveyor of Violence captured the AEW World Title from The American Dragon before brutalizing him, with Wheeler Yuta also betraying Bryan.

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders have since wreaked havoc on the entire AEW roster, with The One True King holding the World Title hostage. Nevertheless, The American Dragon could finally seek revenge on the dominant faction in the coming weeks. After Grand Slam Mexico went off the air this past Wednesday, Danielson made his blockbuster return.

The former WWE Champion showed up to save his Mexican wrestling idol, Blue Panther, from an attack by Lee Moriarty, The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean), and Shane Taylor. Fans are now expecting to see Danielson on AEW TV soon as well. Assuming The American Dragon returns to weekly programming, he may go right after The Death Riders and take them out one by one.

Bryan could take out Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and also Marina Shafir with help from a female star, leaving Jon Moxley vulnerable ahead of his AEW World Title match against ''Hangman'' Adam Page at All In 2025. It will also increase the chances of Moxley being dethroned. That said, the angle is currently speculative.

Former WWE Superstar could reportedly return to the ring

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson retired as a full-time in-ring performer after losing the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2024. However, a recent report suggests he may soon return to the squared circle.

According to Fightful, Bryan taking a bump upon his return this past Wednesday indicates that his in-ring career is alive. It was also reported that AEW had been setting up a feud between Danielson and Wheeler Yuta amid his absence.

Fans will have to wait and see if The American Dragon returns to in-ring duties in the coming weeks.

