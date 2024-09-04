Former WWE Champion to invade, Bobby Lashley is ALL ELITE? - 3 Things AEW needs to do to beat SmackDown this week

The rivalry between AEW and WWE has only increased in ferocity over the years. The former was established in 2019 and since then, it has emerged as the latter's first proper competition and true alternative in North America since the "Monday Night Wars".

Just like WWE, AEW has three major shows: Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. Collision is held every Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Interestingly, its upcoming episode will air on Friday instead of Saturday. This is because the All Out pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Right after Collision's conclusion, TNT will air Rampage at 10 p.m. ET, as usual.

Collision airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET means the show will directly compete with WWE SmackDown, which airs at the same time every Friday. Both shows will try to come out on top in this rating war. While there is a strong possibility that WWE will win this battle, if AEW plays its cards right, Collision could end up having better ratings than SmackDown.

Here are three things All Elite Wrestling needs to do to defeat SmackDown this week.

#3 Bobby Lashley makes his AEW debut and puts the entire locker room on notice

Bobby Lashley is undoubtedly one of the hottest free agents in the current wrestling landscape. He is best known for his time in WWE, where he held the WWE Championship twice, and the WWE Intercontinental Championship, twice as well. His contract with the Stamford-based company expired earlier this year, and he is heavily rumored to get signed by Tony Khan.

"The All Mighty" making his AEW debut on Collision could be instrumental for the upcoming show's competition with SmackDown. The 48-year-old is revered by wrestling fans for his in-ring work and has an immaculate physique. He is immensely popular and giving him a title match as soon as he debuts makes sense. He can either be a surprise opponent for a championship open challenge or brutally attack a title holder and put the company's locker room on notice.

#2 Have Bryan Danielson wrestle a member of "The Elite" (not Jack Perry)

Bryan Danielson recently won the AEW World Championship at All In 2024, against Swerve Strickland. The 43-year-old has revealed that he will retire in the foreseeable future, however, he will not back down from a fight to defend his title. He is currently in a rivalry with TNT Champion, Jack Perry, and is scheduled to lock horns with him at All Out.

To make Collision a captivating show, Khan could book Danielson against an "Elite" member, apart from Perry. The other three members of the faction are Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. All three are gifted in-ring performers and will certainly deliver a good match against the leader of the "Yes!" movement.

#1 Jon Moxley invades the show

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley had been on a hiatus since earlier this year. He made his unexpected return on last week's episode of Dynamite, however, his demeanor was different than his usual self. He was displaying traits of a heel and during the episode's concluding hour, he joined forces with Marina Shafir backstage and attacked some AEW security staff.

It is rumored that Moxley will create and lead a faction in the Jacksonville-based company. He could invade the upcoming Collision and introduce his stable's members, and this could certainly help the promotion receive favorable ratings.

