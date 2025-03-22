Former WWE Champion to make his last appearance in AEW and announce his retirement? Analyzing the chances

After redefining his already-decorated pro-wrestling career with an iconic WWE run, Bryan Danielson shocked the world by jumping ship to AEW in 2021. The American Dragon finished up as a full-time competitor last year at WrestleDream.

Although many have been expecting Bryan to return to the squared circle in the near future, the star - in light of his recent health update - could also potentially soon announce his retirement proper in All Elite Wrestling.

Since his debut in AEW, Danielson became one of the promotion's most dedicated and exemplary performers, inspiring his peers as an in-ring veteran and locker-room leader. The former ROH and WWE World Champion promised his fans an "epic" run in his last stint as a full-time wrestler - a run which peaked with Bryan winning the AEW World Championship by defeating fellow Washington native Swerve Strickland in front of a riotous crowd at All In 2024.

Unfortunately, Danielson's World Title reign came to a shocking end at WrestleDream 2024 at the hands of his former BCC teammate and long-time ally Jon Moxley. However, The Purveyor of Violence was not content with dethroning his friend, as he directed Wheeler Yuta to choke out his once-mentor with a plastic bag and ordered Claudio Castagnoli to stomp down on a steel chair wrapped around Bryan's neck, ending the pay-per-view on a horrifying note and officially launching the Death Riders saga.

Since then, AEW viewers have been speculating about the likelihood of Danielson returning to action. The respected grappler had previously spoken about how he had avoided specific references to his retirement after winning the World Title, albeit emphasizing that his priority was rehabilitating his neck. The 43-year-old reiterated this point in a recent interview, claiming that he would call it a career in the squared circle if that allowed him to live without neck surgery.

Should Danielson opt to favor caution and decide to hang up his boots, he could appear once more on All Elite programming to officially announce his retirement. The Dragon could do so on any major television or pay-per-view event. Bryan could also make the announcement at All In: Texas later this year, since he mentioned before that he would be in attendance at the event.

The veteran could even play a storyline role in Darby Allin dethroning Jon Moxley at the stadium show if AEW commits to this rumored conclusion of the Death Riders angle.

Bryan Danielson's old rival is set to face Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty

While Bryan Danielson may potentially be done with active competition, Jon Moxley is still the reigning World Champion. The Purveyor of Violence demonstrated his toughness this past Wednesday on Dynamite when he survived a brutal Street Fight against Cope to retain the title.

Moxley is now set to defend the championship against Swerve Strickland, who will look to repeat history and regain the belt at Dynasty 2025 next month.

