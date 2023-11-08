Former WWE Champion to return at Survivor Series and join forces with Cody Rhodes for WarGames? Looking at the chances

In the world of WWE, surprises are just around the corner, and the upcoming Survivor Series might be no different.

The latest edition of WWE RAW announced a WarGames match featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso against The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh at Survivor Series.

The setup is usually completed with five superstars, allowing both teams to add one more person if needed, and it has been reported that it is a five-on-five match. For The Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre could be the final addition, as Rhea Ripley has been teasing his recruitment to the team for weeks.

On the flip side, Cody Rhodes could have a surprise addition to his team, and the fans have been buzzing with excitement for weeks. The name on everyone's lips is none other than the former AEW Champion, CM Punk.

With the recent teases on WWE programming, it wouldn't be a shocker to see Punk coming back to the Stamford-based promotion and becoming the fifth member of Cody's team at Survivor Series, which will take place in Chicago, his hometown.

Former AEW star CM Punk on a potential WWE return

CM Punk, who left AEW after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All Out, is heavily rumored to make his WWE return at the Survivor Series pay-per-view later this month in Chicago.

Speaking on the 670 The Score recently, Punk was asked whether he would show up at Survivor Series, and he said the following:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such," he said.

It remains to be seen if the former AEW star shows up in Chicago to shock the fans with his appearance.

Do you think CM Punk is the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

