Former WWE champion returning, The Undertaker to appear? - 4 Things you need to know before AEW and NXT go head-to-head this week

WWE and AEW are putting up some great shows for their fans. With shows like Fastlane and WrestleDream happening in the span of one week, it is safe to say that both companies have their hands full when it comes to putting out good content.

AEW made the headlines for all the right reasons when Adam Copeland, fka Edge, made his debut at WrestleDream. He will be involved in a feud with his best friend Christian Cage by the looks of it.

Back in WWE, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso shocked the world when they beat The Judgment Day to become the Unified Tag Team Champions. That has opened up a lot of avenues as to how the duo can move ahead as a team.

With that being said, let us look at 4 things fans need to know as WWE and AEW go head to head this week.

#4. Will The Undertaker show up at WWE NXT?

The entire WWE Universe is gearing itself for NXT this week, as there are a lot of things to look forward to. One of them is the potential return of The Undertaker. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, there was a small hint towards the end of the video package promoting NXT this week.

Right at the very end, fans can hear the iconic gong of the Deadman. One of the reasons Taker could make a comeback could be to confront Baron Corbin, who has mimicked the legend as of late. The Lone Wolf has started to make his entrance similar to The Phenom, coming out on a chopper. It will be interesting to see what NXT has in store.

#3. What could Cody Rhodes’ announcement be?

Ever since Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to Raw, there has been speculation that he would be going back to SmackDown, to replace the former Bloodline member on the roster. There is also the aspect of Rhodes ‘finishing the story,’ which he referenced to the media after Fastlane.

Either that, or Cody could make an announcement that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be getting a shot at the Unified Tag Team titles since they never really got a proper opportunity to win them back.

#2. Adam Copeland will make AEW in-ring debut

The Rated-R Superstar was in for a rude shock as he certainly would not have seen Christian Cage turn on him the way he did last week on AEW Dynamite. Cage basically ditched his best friend and went his own way.

The former WWE champion will want to put that behind him as he will be getting inside an AEW ring for the first time against Cage’s minion, Luchasaurus. He would need to be at the top of his game, and also vigilant if he wants to come out victorious against the big man.

#1. Will Jon Moxley win back his International title from Rey Fenix?

Jon Moxley shockingly lost his AEW International title to Rey Fenix at Dynamite: Grand Slam. The match was marred with controversy and injuries, as Moxley suffered a concussion which the referee failed to spot as he let the bout continue.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has reported that Rey Fenix has suffered an injury to his shoulder at WrestleDream. However, that did not stop Fenix from defending his title against Nick Jackson on Dynamite last week.

With the news of his potential injury, and Moxley’ impending return, Tony Khan could pull the plug and put back the International title on the former WWE star.