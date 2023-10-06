The Undertaker set for WWE NXT against AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday next week - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is currently enjoying post-retirement life.

However, he could be gearing up for a one-off appearance at NXT next week. PWInsider has learned that The Phenom is scheduled to be in Orlando next week during NXT's head-to-head against AEW Dynamite "Title Tuesday."

There's no official word on whether The Deadman will be appearing on camera yet. The Undertaker often visits the Performance Center to offer his advice to up-and-coming talents.

Of course, the timing of his planned schedule is interesting, given that the company has already stacked next week's NXT with bigwigs like John Cena, Paul Heyman, and Cody Rhodes, to name a few.

If WWE decides to go that route and books The Undertaker for a cameo, it will likely draw massive eyeballs to the show.

It's no secret that WWE is coming out all guns blazing for the head-to-head against AEW next Tuesday.

Tony Khan has also announced a star-studded match card featuring Adam 'Edge' Copeland's AEW in-ring debut against Luchasaurus. Moreover, Jon Moxley will also be making his in-ring return for the first time since suffering a "mild concussion" a few weeks ago.

The Purveyor of Violence will face Rey Fenix in a rematch for the International Championship. Elsewhere on the show, Saraya will be defending her AEW Women's World title against Hikaru Shida.

Both companies are in for a battle. Only time will tell which company reigns supreme in this fan-driven war.

