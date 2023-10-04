John Cena announced for WWE NXT next week; set to clash with Adam Copeland (Edge) AEW debut

WWE has shockingly announced that John Cena will appear on next week's episode of NXT. Interestingly, the segment might clash with Edge's AEW Dynamite debut.

He's been consistently featured on SmackDown since his return to the blue brand last month, where he's involved in a feud with The Bloodline. He and LA Knight are set to collide with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at WWE Fastlane.

On NXT this week, during a backstage segment, Carmelo Hayes stated that he got off the phone with John Cena, who gave him advice after he lost the NXT Championship, as the WWE legend has been world champion numerous times in his career.

Melo then announced that The Cenation Leader will be on his corner on NXT next Tuesday during his match against Bron Breakker.

As noted earlier, the White and Gold Show and Dynamite are at the same time next week, going head to head. So, the 16-time world champion's arrival can clash with Edge's AEW Dynamite debut.

Cena hasn't appeared on the developmental brand in years, so it'll be interesting to see what takes place at the event.

