Former WWE Champion to snub AEW and return at Survivor Series to set up a retirement match against Gunther? Analyzing the possibility

Gunther is on course to become the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champion ever, but could AEW miss out on a man who could be a huge stumbling block for The Ring General in the future?

The long-standing record of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion set by The Honky Tonk Man was recently broken by Gunther, who celebrated the occasion by holding his own personal ceremony on the September 11th edition of Monday Night RAW.

He was interrupted by Chad Gable, who has made it his mission to put an end to Gunther's reign, and with Fastlane right around the corner, a huge IC Title match could be on the horizon in Indianapolis.

However, could a huge test be on the horizon for The Ring General in the form of Rob Van Dam? The former WWE Champion was recently featured on AEW Dynamite against Jack Perry, but it doesn't look like he will be sticking around in All Elite Wrestling. A WWE return could be on the cards, given how good RVD was in his match against Perry.

Van Dam is a former six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and has a lot of history when it comes to getting it done on the biggest stage. But with him being at the tail end of his career, allowing Gunther to retire RVD could be the right move.

There is no word on what the future holds for RVD, with both WWE and AEW being viable options. But by putting someone like Gunther over on the way out of the business, Van Dam would solidify The Ring General as an even more dominant champion than he already is.

RVD has given his thoughts on CM Punk being fired from AEW

Outside of WWE, the talk of the town has been the future of CM Punk after he was recently released from AEW. Speculation is through the roof, with some thinking that he could return to World Wrestling Entertainment, while others see him retiring for good.

Someone who spoke to Punk just days before his AEW departure was Rob Van Dam. The former ECW star stated on his podcast that The Straight Edge Superstar was in high spirits when he spoke to him.

RVD also stated that he wishes Punk the best for the future and knows that he will be absolutely fine in whatever company or sport he ends up in.

